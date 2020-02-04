Will Weick scored three goals and had two assists as Mayo defeated Red Wing 6-2 in Big Nine Conference boys hockey on Tuesday night at Graham Arena.
Weick had a pair of goals in the third period when the host Spartans scored three straight times to break open a tight game.
Bryce Baker had a pair of goals for Mayo and he and Weick both scored on the power play in the third period.
Will Rownd collected a goal and an assist for Mayo while goalie Payton Mancuso stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced.
Mayo improves to 6-13-1 overall, 4-7 in the Big Nine. Red Wing drops to 6-15, 2-8 in the Big Nine.
Mayo 6, Red Wing 2
Red Wing 0 2 0 — 2
Mayo 1 2 3 — 6
Red Wing: Matt Ramstad 1 goal; Evan Petersmeyer 1 goal; Isaac French 1 assist; Hayden Zylka 1 assist. Goalie: Aidan Coyle 31 saves (37 shots).
Mayo: Will Weick 3 goals, 2 assists; Javan Hodge 2 assists; Noah Grethen 1 assist; Luke Kathmann 2 assists; Will Rownd 1 goal, 1 assist; Bryce Baker 2 goals. Goalie: Payton Mancuso 23 saves (25 shots).
NON-CONFERENCE
Dodge County 10, Austin 2
Austin na na na — 2
Dodge County na na na — 10
Austin: No stats provided.
Dodge County: No stats provided.
La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen 3, La Crescent 2, OT
Aquinas/Holmen 0 1 1 1 — 3
La Crescent 0 0 2 0 — 2
La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen: Lenny Boberg 1 goal; Jacob Daily 1 goal; Tanner Bass 1 goal. Goalie: Jack Coleman 56 saves (58 shots).
La Crescent: Drew Wieser 1 assist; Reid Haffner 1 assist; Ashur Rouleau 1 goal; Wyatt Farrell 1 assist; Owen Davison 1 goal; Cooper Hollon 1 assist. Goalie: Ryan Booth 28 saves (31 shots).