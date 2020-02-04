Hockey results graphic logo

Will Weick scored three goals and had two assists as Mayo defeated Red Wing 6-2 in Big Nine Conference boys hockey on Tuesday night at Graham Arena.

Weick had a pair of goals in the third period when the host Spartans scored three straight times to break open a tight game. 

Bryce Baker had a pair of goals for Mayo and he and Weick both scored on the power play in the third period.

Will Rownd collected a goal and an assist for Mayo while goalie Payton Mancuso stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

Mayo improves to 6-13-1 overall, 4-7 in the Big Nine. Red Wing drops to 6-15, 2-8 in the Big Nine.

Mayo 6, Red Wing 2

Red Wing  0  2  0  —  2

Mayo        1  2  3  —  6

Red Wing: Matt Ramstad 1 goal; Evan Petersmeyer 1 goal; Isaac French 1 assist; Hayden Zylka 1 assist. Goalie: Aidan Coyle 31 saves (37 shots).

Mayo: Will Weick 3 goals, 2 assists; Javan Hodge 2 assists; Noah Grethen 1 assist; Luke Kathmann 2 assists; Will Rownd 1 goal, 1 assist; Bryce Baker 2 goals. Goalie: Payton Mancuso 23 saves (25 shots).

NON-CONFERENCE

Dodge County 10, Austin 2

Austin               na   na   na   —   2

Dodge County    na   na   na   —   10

Austin: No stats provided.

Dodge County: No stats provided.

La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen 3, La Crescent 2, OT

Aquinas/Holmen               0   1   1  1   —   3

La Crescent                     0   0   2  0  —  2

La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen: Lenny Boberg 1 goal; Jacob Daily 1 goal; Tanner Bass 1 goal. Goalie: Jack Coleman 56 saves (58 shots).

La Crescent: Drew Wieser 1 assist; Reid Haffner 1 assist; Ashur Rouleau 1 goal; Wyatt Farrell 1 assist; Owen Davison 1 goal; Cooper Hollon 1 assist. Goalie: Ryan Booth 28 saves (31 shots).

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0