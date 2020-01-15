RED WING — Eliza DiNatale had a big night, as did the Red Wing Wingers in a 9-2 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory against Rochester Mayo at Prairie Island Arena.
DiNatale scored four goals — giving her a team-best 19 this season — and added one assist in the win.
Jamie Chaska scored twice for the Wingers, while Margaret Grove had three assists and Ashlyn Hintz had one goal and two assists.
Elizabeth Arendt and Devynn Priest scored for Mayo.
Hailey Ehlers made 26 saves in the win for Red Wing, while Mayo's Abbie Jacobson stopped 22 shots.
Mayo (3-9-1 Big Nine, 4-12-1 overall) hosts Fond Du Lac at noon on Saturday, while Red Wing (6-4-1, 6-12-1) plays at Owatonna at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Red Wing 9, Mayo 2
Mayo 1 1 0 — 2
Red Wing 5 3 1 — 9
Mayo: Elizabeth Arendt 1 goal; Devynn Priest 1 goal; Maggie Augeson 1 goal. Goalie: Abbie Jacobson 22 saves (31 shots).
Red Wing: Jamie Chaska 2 goals; Alexis Pauzauskie 1 assist; Margaret Grove 3 assists; Madison Snyder 2 assists; Brianna Beck 1 assist; Ashlyn Hintz 1 goal, 2 assists; Eliza DiNatale 4 goals, 1 assist; Scout Copeland 1 goal; Tatum Zylka 1 goal. Goalie: Hailey Ehlers 26 saves (28 shots).
ONALASKA 8, CENTURY 3
ONALASKA — Onalaska opened an early lead and Rochester Century was unable to claw all the way back.
Onalaska topped the Panthers 8-3 in a non-conference girls hockey game Tuesday at The Omni.
The Hilltoppers led 4-0 after one period and 7-0 after two.
Kailey Birkestrand had a goal and an assist for Century, while Kasey Klouser and Ella Tomminello scored once each.
Abigail Conners made 39 saves for Century.
The Panthers are back in action Thursday, when they host Mankato East at 5:30 p.m.
Onalaska 8, Century 3
Onalaska 4 3 1 — 8
Century 0 0 3 — 3
Onalaska: Chloe Strain 2 goals; Allison Onies 1 assist; Mac Seiler 1 assist; Jaidyn Groshek 1 goal, 2 assists; Kiya Bronston 1 goal, 2 assists; Jaden Hammes 3 goals; Olivia Lassa 1 assist; Anna Szymanski 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalies: Izzy Lassa 9 saves (10 shots); Elsa Mitchell 2 saves (4 shots).
Century: Zoey Manzardo 1 assist; Ella Tomminello 1 goal; Kailey Birkestrand 1 goal, 1 assist; Kasey Klouser 1 goal; Collette Barry 1 assist; Katherine Thorvilson 1 assist. Goalie: Abigail Conners 39 saves (47 shots).
AUSTIN 3, MANKATO WEST 2
AUSTIN — With the game appeared destined for overtime, Isikiyah Hemann decided she didn't want to let it go to an extra period.
The Austin High girls hockey forward scored with 14 seconds remaining in regulation on Tuesday to lift her team to a dramatic 3-2 Big Nine Conference win against Mankato West at Riverside Arena.
Austin's Jordyn McCormack scored twice early in the second period to give the Packers a 2-0 lead, but West battled back to tie it with goals from Molly Grundhoffer and Aliana Palesotti.
Shelby Davidson made 32 saves for the Packers (5-10-0 Big Nine, 7-11-0 overall).
Austin 3, West 2
West 1 0 1 — 2
Austin 2 0 1 — 3
West: Tealy Krosch 1 assist; Eliana Palesotti 1 goal; Alexis Reddy 1 assist; Molly Grundhoffer 1 goal. Goalie: Sarah Olsen 22 saves (25 shots).
Austin: Isikiyah Hemann 1 goal; Jordyn McCormack 2 goals; Alexis Stich 2 assists; Kate Holtz 2 assists; Mikiah Rumsey 1 assist. Goalie: Shelby Davidson 32 saves (34 shots).