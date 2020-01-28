Rochester John Marshall jumped out to an early lead and was able to hold off a push from rival Rochester Mayo to earn a 4-3 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory on Tuesday at Graham Arena.
Junior forward Greta Freed scored twice for the Rockets, and has gone past the 100-career point mark. Sophie Gilbertson scored her first varsity goal and Ashley Koehler scored once for the Rockets. Anysia Heimer stopped 18 shots in goal to earn the victory.
"It was awesome to get a great team win against one of our cross town rivals," JM coach Mia Bruesewitz said.
Mayo received two goals from Luella Bianco and one from Natalie Campbell, while Chloe Ruprecht made 20 saves.
The victory gives JM (4-10-0 Big Nine, 6-18-0 overall) a sweep of the two-game season series against Mayo (3-12-1, 4-15-1).
Mayo plays at Austin on Thursday, while JM closes its regular season on Thursday at Century.
JM 4, Mayo 3
JM 3 1 0 — 4
Mayo 1 2 0 — 3
John Marshall: Greta Freed 2 goals; Josie Nichols 1 assist; Sophie Gilbertson 1 goal; Ashley Koehler 1 goal; Halle Squires 1 assist; Kinsey Torgrimson 1 assist. Goalie: Anysia Heimer 18 saves (21 shots).
Mayo: Natalie Campbell 1 goal; Luella Bianco 2 goals; Nakya Renn 1 assist; Maggie Augeson 1 assist. Goalie: Chloe Ruprecht 20 saves (24 shots).
LOURDES 6, CHISAGO LAKES 5, OT
Senior center Sarah Dravis scored a dramatic game-winning goal with 36 seconds to go in overtime Tuesday, helping Rochester Lourdes rally from a pair of two-goal deficits to win a battle of top-10 teams, 6-5 against Chisago Lakes at Graham Arena.
Dravis' dramatic winner came not long after the Eagles scored two dramatic goals late in regulation to tie the score.
Dravis scored her first of two goals in the game on a power play with just 39 seconds to go in the third period. With the Eagles still on a power play, junior defenseman Maggie Hanzel scored just nine seconds later to tie the score 5-5 and force OT.
No. 10-ranked Lourdes led 2-0 midway through the first period on goals by Isabelle Heim and Allison Smith. But No. 8 Chisago Lakes scored the next four goals to take a 4-2 lead.
Emma Schmitz — who had a four-point game, with a goal and three assists — scored short-handed midway through the second period to pull Lourdes within 4-3, but Chisago Lakes (13-6-3 overall) answered four minutes later to regain a two-goal cushion.
That set up the thrilling end to regulation.
Corrin Hanson made 34 saves for the Eagles (14-9-0), who have won six of their past eight games and host Delano/Rockford at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lourdes 6, Chisago Lakes 5, OT
Chisago Lakes 2 3 0 0 — 5
Lourdes 2 1 2 1 — 6
Lourdes: Sandra Kraling 1 assist; Emma Schmitz 1 goal, 3 assists; Allison Smith 1 goal, 1 assist; Sarah Dravis 2 goals, 1 assist; Maggie Hanzel 1 goal, 2 assists; Kyle Verness 1 assist; Isabelle Heim 1 goal. Goalie: Corrin Hanson 34 saves (39 shots).
Chisago Lakes: Kayla Bluhm 1 goal; Dani Burgen 2 goals, 1 assist; Jenna Lawry 1 goal, 2 assists; Malia McKinnon 1 assist; Claire Devries 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Anna Kittleson 46 saves (52 shots).
RED WING 5, ALBERT LEA 1
ALBERT LEA — Eliza DiNatale kept up her torrid scoring pace and Hailey Ehlers made 25 saves as Red Wing beat Albert Lea 5-1 in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game.
DiNatale now has 29 goals this season, including 14 in her last five games.
The Wingers improve to 8-5-1 in the Big Nine and 9-13-1 overall. Albert Lea is 6-8-0, 10-14-0. Red Wing hosts St. Croix Valley on Thursday.
Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 1
Red Wing 2 2 1 — 5
Albert Lea 1 0 0 — 1
Red Wing: Eliza DiNatale 4 goals; Tatum Zylka 1 goal; Allison Roe 1 assist; Ashlyn Hintz 1 assist; Allison Kruger 1 assist; Emma Roe 1 assist; Scout Copeland 1 assist. Goalie: Hailey Ehlers 25 saves (26 shots).
Albert Lea:
OWATONNA 8, AUSTIN 1
AUSTIN — Shelby Davidson did her best to hold off Owatonna for one period, but the Austin High goalie could only do so much.
Owatonna broke open a close game with four goals in the second period en route to an 8-1 Big Nine Conference victory against the Packers.
Davidson made 50 saves for Austin, which was outshot 58-11, including 44-9 over the first two periods.
Jordyn McCormack scored for Austin. Ezra Oien had a hat trick and two assists for Owatonna.
Owatonna 8, Austin 1
Owatonna 2 4 2 — 8
Austin 1 0 0 — 1
Owatonna: Ezra Oien 3 goals, 2 assists; Chloe Schmidt 2 goals; Molly Achterkirch 1 goal; Lauren Borgerding 1 assist; Grace Wolfe 1 assist; Olivia Herzog 2 goals, 1 assist; Anna Herzog 1 assist; Sarah Snitker 1 assist; Abby Vetsch 1 assist; Samantha Bogen 1 assist. Goalies: Asia Buryska 8 saves (9 shots); Ava Wolfe 2 saves (2 shots).
Austin: Jordyn McCormack 1 goal. Goalie: Shelby Davidson 50 saves (58 shots).