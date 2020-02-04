SOUTH ST. PAUL -- Lourdes saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with a 8-2 non-conference loss to South St. Paul in girls hockey on Tuesday.
The game was the regular-season finale for both teams.
Lilie Ramirez and Gabby Madigan both scored a pair of goals for South St. Paul (17-7-1), which opened up a 1-1 game by going on a 5-1 scoring run in the second period.
Emma Schmitz had a goal and as assist for Lourdes while Delaney Fleming also collected a goal. Goalie Corrin Hanson stopped 31 of the 39 shots she faced.
Lourdes, ranked No. 7 in Class A, closes the regular season 15-10. The Eagles are the top seed in the Section 1A tournament and have a first-round bye. They will face host Albert Lea/Red Wing winner at 7 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena I in the section semifinals.
South St. Paul 8, Lourdes 2
Lourdes 1 1 0 — 2
S. St. Paul 1 5 2 — 8
Lourdes: Delaney Fleming 1 goal; Emma Schmitz 1 goal, 1 assist; Sarah Dravis 1 assist; Abby Wick 1 assist. Goalie: Corrin Hanson 31 saves (39 shots).
South St. Paul: Lilie Ramirez 2 goals; Gabby Ogren 2 assists; Lillie Kirchner 1 assist; Kayla Matuzak 1 assist; Ashley Jerikovsky 1 goal; Ella Reynolds 1 goal, 1 assist; Will Rownd 1 goal, 1 assist; Gabby Madigan 2 goals, 1 assist; Brynn Sexauer 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Delaney Norman 23 saves (25 shots).