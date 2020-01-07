RED WING — Rochester Century is gaining confidence, and that showed on the ice again Tuesday night.
Panthers goalie Abigail Conners was outstanding, making 39 saves, but Century couldn't get one past Red Wing goalie Hailey Ehlers.
In the end, Eliza DiNatale's second-period goal held up as the only score of the game, in Red Wing's 1-0 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory against Century at Prairie Island Arena.
Red Wing outshot Century 15-3 in the first period and 12-2 in the second, but Conners was sharp, making 26 of her 39 saves through the first 34 minutes.
DiNatale's goal 5:53 into the second was the only shot to get by Conners. On the opposite end, Wingers goalie Hailey Ehlers was equally strong, recording a 14-save shutout.
Century (1-10-0 Big Nine, 1-13-0 overall) hosts Owatonna at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Graham Arena. Red Wing (5-4-1, 5-11-1) hosts Totino-Grace on Friday.
Red Wing 1, Century 0
Century 0 0 0 — 0
Red Wing 0 1 0 — 1
Century: Goalie: Abigail Conners 39 saves (40 shots).
Red Wing: Eliza DiNatale 1 goal; Allison Kruger 1 assist; Alexis Pauzauskie 1 assist. Goalie: Hailey Ehlers 14 saves (14 shots).