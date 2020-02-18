WASECA — Rochester Lourdes made its last game its best of the season.
The underdog Eagles, the No. 11 seed in the Section One, Class A boys hockey playoffs, pushed No. 6 seed Waseca to the final buzzer, but the BlueJays edged Lourdes 2-1 in a section tournament first-round game at Waseca Community Arena.
"It's never easy to close out a season," Lourdes coach Bryan Frischmann said. "It's never easy, win or lose. These boys battled their hearts out tonight and battled all the way til the final buzzer."
Van Albrecht and Charlie Kielty set up a Henry Radke goal with 4:14 remaining in the third period, pulling Lourdes within 2-1. But the Eagles (0-26-0) couldn't get the equalizer.
"We put together one of our best third periods," Frischmann said. "We were tenacious on the puck and had some really good looks to try to tie it late in the game."
Junior goalie Sam Decker was outstanding again, keeping Lourdes in the game by making 38 saves. Waseca (18-8-0) managed a pair of second-period goals by Ben Priebe, seven minutes apart for a 2-0 lead.
"Sam was once again absolutely phenomenal," Frischmann said. "We knew we could count on him to help us stay close and keep us in the running."
Lourdes had just two seniors on the roster, defenseman Van Albrecht and forward Ethan Smith.
"Van battled as a captain and his tenacity will be extremely missed," Frischmann said, "and Ethan's work ethic will be tough to match. Those two set a tone for the underclassmen and showed them what hard work looks like. We're going to miss those boys."
Waseca advances to Thursday's section quarterfinals, where they'll play at third-seeded Faribault at 7 p.m.
The Eagles will look forward to improving in 2020-21, with eight of their top 10 scorers returning, as well as Decker in goal.
"Despite the record it's been a great season and these boys have shown improvement from the beginning," Frischmann said. "I'm going to miss seeing them all at the rink."
Waseca 2, Lourdes 1
Lourdes 0 0 1 — 1
Waseca 0 2 0 — 2
No. 11 Lourdes: Charlie Kielty 1 assist; Henry Radke 1 goal; Van Albrecht 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Decker 38 saves (40 shots).
No. 6 Waseca: Ben Priebe 2 goals; Marcus Priebe 1 assist; Charlie Huttemier 1 assist; Earl Hansen 1 assist. Goalie: Ben Diedrich 21 saves (22 shots).
WINONA 5, AUSTIN 1
WINONA — Roman Grulkowski made the most of his final home hockey game, recording a hat trick to lift Winona past Austin 5-1 in a Section 1A quarterfinal playoff game at Bud King Ice Arena.
The No. 8-seeded Winhawks (13-12-1) advance to the Thursday's 7 p.m. section quarterfinal game at top-seeded Dodge County. The Winhawks and Wildcats didn't meet in the regular season.
Tuesday, Winona broke open a close game in the second period. Grulkowski scored twice in the period, with Alex Charles scoring the game winner in between.
Austin pulled within 3-1 on Kaleb Ree's goal early in the third period, but Charles answered for Winona seven minutes later, then Grulkowski capped his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 1:44 remaining.
Brayden Klapperick made 37 saves for Austin (1-24-0), while Winona's Alex Benson made 31 saves.
Winona 5, Austin 1
Austin 0 0 1 — 1
Winona 0 3 2 — 5
No. 9 Austin: Kaleb Ree 1 goal. Goalie: Brayden Klapperick 37 saves (41 shots).
No. 8 Winona: Roman Grulkowski 3 goals; Alex Charles 2 goals; Matt Thesing 2 assists; Ayden Ruesgen 3 assists; Quinn Larsen 1 assist. Goalie: Alex Benson 31 saves (32 shots).
ALBERT LEA 5, LA CRESCENT-HOKAH 1
ALBERT LEA — Albert Lea pulled away from La Crescent-Hokah in the second period for a 5-1 victory in the Section 1A quarterfinals on Tuesay.
Tenth-seeded La Crescent-Hokah ends its season with a 4-16-1 record.
Albert Lea, the No. 7 seed, improves to 10-14-2.
The Tigers advance to Thursday's Section 1A quarterfinals. They'll play at No. 2 seed Mankato West at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Full statistics from Tuesday's game were not available.