Every successful team needs players like Kylie VerNess.
The senior forward has played multiple roles this season for the No. 8-ranked Rochester Lourdes girls hockey team. She's played a shut-down, grind-it-out defensive role on the Eagles' third line. She's played a play-making role on the Eagles second line. And she's been one of the team's best penalty killers.
She's made a habit of doing the little things that get noticed by the right people.
"She'll do all the things that don't show up in a box score," Lourdes coach Jeff True said.
VerNess did all those things again Saturday, and she even showed up in the box score once, assisting on Delaney Fleming's goal in the first period of Lourdes' 3-0 victory against Albert Lea in a Section One, Class A semifinal playoff game.
The victory lifts top-seeded Lourdes (16-10-0 overall) into Thursday's 7:30 p.m. Section 1A championship game against second-seeded Faribault (19-5-0) in a rematch of last year's section final, which Lourdes won 7-1.
"It's an honor to get back to that game," VerNess said. "We'd like to get back (to state) again. It's a goal and a dream for all the seniors in this class."
VerNess' assist on Fleming's goal gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead late in the first period, after senior Emma Schmitz scored the game's first goal 5:24 in.
VerNess stood out again midway through the second period when, while killing a penalty, she gained control of the puck behind the Albert Lea goal. She skated it into the slot and, as she pivoted to release a shot, she drew a tripping penalty against the Tigers.
With the teams skating four players aside, Schmitz cashed in 55 seconds later to turn a two-goal game into a 3-0 Lourdes lead.
The Eagles produced more than enough offense for senior goalie Corrin Hanson, who recorded her fourth shutout of the season by making 10 saves, including just four over the final two periods.
Lourdes' seniors seemed to be at the forefront of every key play on Saturday.
"This group of seniors, we've grown up our whole lives playing hockey together, and soccer for a few of us," VerNess said. "They're some of my best friends. We've known each other almost our whole lives, gone to the same schools and (played sports together). It's an honor to play with this group of girls."
Hanson wasn't tested often in goal, but she stood tall when she was needed. One of her three saves in the final period came just more than two minutes in, when she turned aside Albert Lea's Lucy Stay with a stick save on a clean breakaway.
Lourdes will now play in the Section 1A championship game for the third consecutive season. Two years ago, in the Eagles' first season as a varsity program, they fell to Red Wing and 2018 Miss Hockey award winner Taylor Heise, who is now a sophomore star for the University of Minnesota.
Last year, Lourdes struck early in the big section final victory against Faribault, when Abby Wick scored 25 seconds into the game and the Eagles had put seven goals up before Faribault got on the scoreboard.
"We've really found our strengths and weaknesses through those tough games, found out what we need to improve on," VerNess said.
Lourdes not only has postseason experience on its side, but it is battle-tested this season. The Eagles played a challenging regular-season schedule that included games against 13 teams that are currently ranked in the top 20 in either Class A or AA and two more that are receiving votes in the state poll.
"We played a very tough schedule this season and it's preparing us for these games," VerNess said. "We played a very good (No. 1-ranked) Breck team, lost by one. We played Stillwater (No. 7 in Class AA) and lost a close game ... but that good competition, it's prepared us for this time of the year."
LOURDES 3, ALBERT LEA 0
Albert Lea 0 0 0 — 0
Lourdes 2 1 0 — 3
First period — 1. RL, Emma Schmitz 21 (Abby Wick 10) 5:24 (sh). 2. RL, Delaney Fleming 8 (Kylie VerNess 5) 15:31.
Second period — 3. RL, Schmitz 22 (unassisted) 9:38 (4x4).
Third period — no scoring.
Shots on goal — AL 6-1-3—10, RL 16-19-13—48. Goalies — AL, Maddie Schneider (L, 9-13-0; 48 shots-45 saves); RL, Corrin Hanson (W, 16-10-0; 10-shots-10 saves). Power-play opportunities — AL, 0-for-3; RL, 0-for-3. Penalties — AL, 3-6 minutes; RL, 3-6 minutes.