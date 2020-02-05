FARMINGTON — Mayo was no competition for No. 2 seed Farmington on Wednesday night as the Tigers blasted to an 11-0 win over the Spartans in the Section 1AA girls hockey quarterfinals.
Farmington outshot Mayo 54-0. The Tigers scored seven first-period goals.
Liv Helleson and Brenna Fuhrman each had two goals for the Tigers.
Farmingon 11, Mayo 0
Mayo 0 0 0 — 0
Farmington 7 1 3 — 11
No. 7 Mayo: Goalie: Chloe Ruprecht 43 saves (54 shots).
No. 2 Farmington: Abby Gehrke 1 goal; Jayden Seifert 1 goal, 4 assists; Kiersten Wood 1 goal; Sam Moehle 1 goal, 3 assists; Liv Helleson 2 goals, 1 assist; Brenna Fuhrman 2 goals; Makenna Kadrlik 1 assist; Carly Lancaster 1 goal; Izzy Zwart 1 assist; Madison Kadrlik 1 goal; Grace Auge 2 assists; Sadie Long 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Rylee Bartizal 0 saves (0 shots).
CENTURY NO MATCH FOR LAKEVILLE SOUTH
LAKEVILLE — Abigail Conners faced 82 shots against No. 1 seed Lakeville South and 10 of those found the Century net as the No. 8-seed lost 10-0 in the Section 1AA quarterfinals.
Century managed just six shots against the Cougars.
Taylor Otremba led the winners with three goals.
Lakeville South 10, Century 0
Century 0 0 0 — 0
Lakeville South 4 2 4 — 10
No. 8 Century: Goalie: Abigail Conners 72 saves (82 shots).
No. 1 Lakeville South: Anika Mader 1 goal, 1 assist; Iona Welsch 2 assists; Lindsay Maloney 2 goal; Kaylynn Maloney 1 goal, 2 assists; Tori Olin 1 goal; Greta Heit 1 assist; Ryann Wright 1 assist; Mariella Vitelli 1 goal; Liberty Fettig 1 assist; Kenzie Smith 1 goal, 1 assist; Brooke Alexander 2 assists; Brie Hilliard 1 assist; Taylor Otremba 3 goals. Goalie: Lauren Sorvari 6 saves (6 shots).
GOALIE DAVIDSON CARRIES AUSTIN TO SEMIS
AUSTIN — Austin got a stellar game from goalie Shelby Davidson and beat Waseca 8-1 in the quarterfinals of the Section 1A tournament.
Davidson, a junior, stopped 31 of the 32 shots fired at her.
The Packers were led offensively by Alexis Stich with three goals. Jordyn McCormack had one goal and three assists and Sarah Wangen had one goal and two assists.
Austin is the No. 3 seed, while Waseca was seeded sixth.
Next up for Austin is a game with No. 2 seed and host team Faribault at 7 p.m. Saturday in the section semifinals.
Austin 8, Waseca 1
No. 6 Waeca: Cecelia 1 assist; Jayde Pederson 1 goal. Goalie: Timothea Volkmer 28 saves (36 shots).
No. 3 Austin: Camille Dunlap 1 goal; A.J. Barrera 1 assist; Sarah Wangen 1 goal, 2 assists; Alexis Stich 3 goals; Brenna Haedt 1 goal; Kate Holtz 1 goal, 4 assists; Jordyn McCormack 1 goal; 3 assists; Peyton Squier 1 assist. Goalie: Shelby Davidson 31 saves (32 shots).
ALBERT LEA ENDS WINGERS’ SEASON
RED WING — Albert Lea got a pair of goals from Katelyn Steven and skated off with a 3-1 win over Red Wing in the Section 1A quarterfinals.
Albert Lea was the No. 5 seed, Red Wing No. 4.
Allison Roe got the lone goal for Red Wing, assisted by Tatum Zylka and Ashlyn Hintz. Goalie Hailey Ehers finished with 20 saves for the Wingers.
Albert Lea next plays No. 1 seed Lourdes at 7 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena 1.
Albert Lea 3, Red Wing 1
Albert Lea 1 2 0 — 3
Red Wing 0 1 0 — 1
No. 5 Albert Lea: Katelyn Steven 2 goals; Jaiden Venem 1 assist; Allison Duliz 1 goal; 2 assists. Goalie: Maddie Schneider 26 saves (27 shots).
No. 4 Red Wing: Allison Roe 1 goal; Tatum Zylka 1 assist; Ashlyn Hintz 1 assist. Goalie: Hailey Ehlers 20 saves (23 shots).