ST. PAUL — Corrin Hanson stood all alone at one end of the ice as she watched Emma Schmitz streak into the offensive zone nearly 200 feet away.
Hanson didn't see the puck go in the net, but she saw Sarah Dravis' arms shoot up into the air.
A split-second later, Schmitz had the same reaction.
Lourdes defeated South St. Paul 2-1 in overtime.
"I just was telling myself that I've never loved Emma so much in my life," Hanson said with a wide smile approximately 20 minutes after Schmitz scored a dramatic game-winning goal in overtime.
Schmitz gathered the puck at neutral ice, flew into the South St. Paul zone, skated in front of Packers goalie Delaney Norman, then at the last second jammed the puck under Norman's leg and into the back of the goal.
The dramatic goal gave fifth-seeded and No. 8-ranked Rochester Lourdes a 2-1 victory against fourth-seeded and No. 5-ranked South St. Paul and moved the Eagles into the Class A girls hockey state semifinals. They'll face No. 1 Breck at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center with a trip to the state championship game at stake.
"Watching Emma score that goal, she deserves it so much," Hanson said. "She's worked so hard and I think she's the one who should've got it, and she did."
Schmitz had given Lourdes a 1-0 lead on a similar play with 7:12 to go in the first period.
The diminutive forward, who is committed to play Division I college hockey at Sacred Heart University, gathered the puck in neutral ice and breezed into the South St. Paul zone with speed. She blew past a Packers defenseman, then skated across the low slot and tucked a perfect backhander past Norman.
Schmitz had another opportunity in close in the third period, but Norman made a pad save to keep the Packers within a goal. Eagles coach Jeff True watched the replay from the bench and noticed something.
"(Norman) is a very good goalie," True said. "She gets her feet to the post very quickly, but she opens up a little bit, so I said 'Em, if you get another breakaway — which there's a good chance you might — look five-hole.'
"She did."
Wednesday's game was dramatically different than when Lourdes and South St. Paul met in the regular season, just 15 days ago. The Packers dominated that contest on the scoreboard, outshooting Lourdes 39-25 and winning 8-2 on their home ice at Doug Woog Arena.
"We just weren't the same team two-and-a-half weeks ago," True said, "... we were just off that day, and it wasn't just one facet of our game. We weren't playing well.
"As a coach you get a little nervous when your last game of the regular season isn't up to speed, but we just came out with a different level of confidence tonight."
It took Lourdes close to 10 minutes to find its rhythm, but Hanson had her teammates' backs.
She stopped 28 shots in the game and kept the Packers off the scoreboard early, even though South St. Paul (19-8-1 overall) was outshooting the Eagles 8-1 halfway through the opening period.
"She covered so many (potential) goals tonight," Schmitz said of Hanson. "We could've had three or four scored on us in the first period, but she played the best game I've seen her play this year.
"It's amazing how skilled she is, to be able to do that."
The only shot that got past Lourdes' goalie was a good one. South St. Paul began to press hard, in an effort to tie the score, with about five minutes remaining in the third period.
On a scramble to Hanson's left with 3:34 to go, she stuffed a shot by Packers forward Ella Reynolds, but the rebound bounced to senior forward Brynn Sexauer. She held the puck for a moment then fired a sharp-angle shot over Hanson's glove that found the back of the net.
But Lourdes (18-10-0) wasn't deterred.
"There was some disappointment (when SSP scored)," True said. "There were a couple girls who maybe shouldered that goal and thought it was their fault, but the best thing about what I saw was our leaders' reaction.
"Maggie Hanzel and Allison Smith grabbed one girl, hugged her and said 'don't worry, we got this.' It was the same thing with Sarah Dravis, she grabbed another girl and said 'we got this, this is our team, don't worry.' Just seeing that out of our senior leaders, they lifted those girls up and we knew we could do this."
Hanson and the Eagles' defense held off the Packers over the final three minutes of regulation, then Schmitz turned on her jets and won it in overtime.
"Big players make big plays in big games, and Emma's a big player," True said. "Every big game we've played throughout her three years, whether it's against Breck or Warroad, and at state last year she had three or four goals in the tournament.
"The same with our goalie. When the lights are bright, they shine. That's why they're sitting here tonight and that's why we got this win, because our best players came to play. When the lights are bright, they're prepared and ready to go."
Lourdes 2, South St. Paul 1, OT
Lourdes 1 0 0 1 — 2
So. St. Paul 0 0 1 0 — 1
First period — 1. RL, Emma Schmitz 23 (unassisted) 7:12. Second period — no scoring. Third period — 2. SSP, Brynn Sexauer 17 (Ella Reynolds 26) 13:26. Overtime — 3. RL, Schmitz 24 (Sarah Dravis 23) :53.
Shots on goal — RL 7-8-8-2—25; SSP 10-7-11-1—29. Goalies — RL, Corrin Hanson (W; 28 saves, 29 shots); SSP, Delaney Norman (L; 23 saves, 25 shots). Power-play opportunities — RL, 0-for-5; SSP, 0-for-2.
Penalties — RL, 2-4 minutes; SSP, 5-10 minutes.