STEWARTVILLE – Adam Peterson was torn.
On one hand, he loved his career as an athletic trainer. He worked hard for his degree. He had worked for the Washington Redskins as an athletic trainer before coming to Rochester Mayo High School. He loved being around the athletes at Rochester Mayo High School and with the Rochester Honkers.
Peterson got into big games for free and got the behind-the-scenes experience of sports.
But on the other hand, his two daughters, Brooklyn and Natalie, were growing up. Peterson’s wife, Krystal, teaches sixth-grade at Stewartville Middle School and she would be done with her workday at 4 p.m. But at 4 p.m., Peterson’s day was just getting started.
“I’d be working 2 to 10 p.m. so a lot of nights and weekends,” Peterson said. “Once we started having kids, I knew that wasn’t a viable schedule to be a good parent or to be there for them.”
So Peterson gave up his career. For his wife. For his girls. He went back to school to study ultrasounds and transitioned out of the sports world for good.
But something just didn’t feel right.
“I loved my kids,” Peterson said. “I loved my wife. The family life was great. But that connection to the sports world was missing. For a couple years, there was that void.”
'DO YOU WANT ME TO COME BACK?'
While Peterson was struggling to adjust to a life with no sports, veteran Stewartville special education teacher Dan Simmons was desperate for some help.
Simmons is the video production coordinator in Stewartville, and he runs the broadcasts for the Tigers' athletic events. But it wasn’t easy work. Simmons was doing play-by-play of the football games and that was a tall task for one person.
Krystal Peterson knew her husband missed sports and needed something desperately. So, she set him up with Simmons. In 2015, Simmons brought Peterson up to the broadcast booth for Stewartville’s first home game. It was going to be a trial run to see if it was a good fit. The Tigers beat Byron 20-0.
Peterson was hooked.
“I found that passion,” Peterson said. “High school sports are really special. Even though I worked at the college level and with three different professional teams, there’s something different about Friday night high school football games. That first game reignited my love for high school sports.”
After the game, Peterson asked Simmons, “Do you want me to come back next week?”
“I’m not doing it without you,” Simmons replied.
They’ve been together ever since.
FINDING A PASSION
Peterson’s passion for sports was back. It was a little like falling in love with the game yet again. He immersed himself in devouring all the information he could get about all Stewartville teams. It wasn’t just football. He wanted to know everything about all Stewartville sports.
Three years ago, Peterson had six followers on Twitter. He was merely a man behind a screen. He’d read about his beloved UFC or his Wisconsin Badgers or the NBA.
After broadcasting Stewartville’s games for a few years, Peterson had started to master the strengths and weaknesses of the roster. He knew it like the back of his hand. So after watching ESPN’s unique College GameDay show that previews nearly every single college football game each Saturday, Peterson decided to do something similar.
He went on Twitter and tweeted short videos breaking down the Stewartville roster before the 2017 season. One video about the quarterbacks. One about the running backs. One about the coaching. Others about the offensive line and defensive line.
“Those first few videos were awful,” Peterson said with a laugh.
Peterson might have thought they were awful, but his energy and passion was contagious. There was no faking it. He began to do preview videos and postgame reaction videos, throwing them on Twitter. Former Stewartville three-sport star Drew Simmons retweeted Peterson’s videos, and they started to take off and spread like wildfire.
“As I got more videos, I started to find my voice,” Peterson said. “None of that passion, none of that energy is fake. It’s all organic. I’m literally that excited and I think that’s what people get. When Josh Buri is breaking off a 99-yard run, I’m fist-bumping, jumping up and down. I’m acting like any fan.”
Peterson started a podcast because he couldn’t fit all of his thoughts about Stewartville in a 140-second Twitter video. He has recorded "Tiger Nation And Beyond" for two seasons and more than 75 episodes.
Stewartville football coach Garrett Mueller and girls’ basketball coach Ryan Liffrig have hopped on the podcast. Plenty of other Stewartville athletes and coaches have joined as well to talk sports with Peterson.
Peterson just eclipsed 1,000 followers on Twitter because he expanded his videos to break down the Section 1AA boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments.
Every team gets mentioned. Key players, coaches and statistics are blurted out a mile a minute. More and more area coaches, players and fans have started to follow Peterson because he genuinely cares about them too.
When Rochester Lourdes star Alyssa Ustby led her basketball team to a state tournament appearance, Peterson cheered for them. Even though Eli King, Noah King and the Caledonia Warriors beat his beloved Tigers in the Section 1AA title game, Peterson was planning to cheer for Caledonia as it pushed for a state title.
“It is a love for all high school sports,” Peterson said. “I’m not one of those fans who cheer against other teams. You’ll see a lot of Green Bay Packers fans that refuse to cheer for the Minnesota Vikings. You’ll see a lot of Vikings fans that refuse to cheer for the Packers. A lot of times that can transcend into high school sports. You see it a lot! I don’t want to be that person. I hope that you can see in the videos that I love high school sports and I respect all those other teams.”
SUPREMELY LOYAL
The podcasts, the videos and the broadcasting take up a lot of Peterson’s time. He doesn’t get paid for it. It’s for the love of high school sports.
But he won’t let you forget that his Stewartville Tigers are near and dear to his heart.
“I bleed maroon and gold,” Peterson said. “I’m supremely loyal. If my high school came to play Stewartville, I’d want Stewartville to win.”
Peterson’s role has helped him get to know the Stewartville athletes beyond the court.
“My favorite thing is cheering for athletes that are also great people,” Peterson said. “When you talk about the Lily Welchs, the Kailee Malones, the Will Tschetters, they are phenomenal players. But when you hear how they are as students, how they are as kids, that makes me want to cheer for them even more. I want to shine a spotlight on the amazing kids that we have in Stewartville. That’s the most special thing for me.”
Peterson brings his daughters, Brooklyn and Natalie, to plenty of Stewartville games. They’re in fourth and second grade, respectively. He gave up his career for them. He won’t be afraid to give up his hobbies for them either.
“My priority is my two girls,” Peterson said. “If things get too busy, my commitment is to them first. If I have to give it up for them, I’d do it in a heartbeat. I’m a dad and husband first and a diehard Stewartville fan second.”
Peterson used to have a gaping hole in his life without sports. Stewartville sports has filled that void. He's not torn anymore.
Good luck finding a bigger Tiger fan than Adam Peterson.