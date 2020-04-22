Brian Menk knows a thing or two about perspective.
He also knows something about acquiring faith and keeping it.
The Lewiston-Altura athletic director, dean of students and former Cardinals boys basketball coach has been tested in this life.
He sees that happening all over again for him and everyone else during this global quest to escape what can be a deadly virus, COVID-19.
For Menk, whose faith was issued a severe test during his 13-month stint in Iraq just after the takedown of Saddam Hussein, those tests serve a grand purpose.
He’s sure of it.
“I really believe in my heart that every situation we are put in is intended for us to grow,” Menk said. “And something really cool is going to happen during this (COVID-19) time. I’m already seeing it, with families spending so much time together. The family unit has become more of what I love to see. Kids are getting to see their moms and dads so much more now.”
Menk is a leader in many ways at Lewiston-Altura High School. That includes heading up its chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. That group has continued to meet weekly during this social distancing time, doing it virtually. Nearly 30 students took part in their most recent Zoom chat.
“This is a chance for kids who may have had no exposure to Jesus Christ, to bring them the gospel,” Menk said of the student-led meetings.
Menk also leads, but only when meetings are conducted at his house.
The 45-year-old says he never had much of a religious leaning until he was in Iraq, back in 2003. It took a former Lewiston-Altura English teacher, Mark Reisetter, handing him the New Testament of the Bible prior to Menk’s heading to Iraq, to change things.
“Mark had carried that with him when he was in the Vietnam War,” Menk said. “He gave me that same Bible. I was a few months in Iraq before I started to look at it. But once I did, everything changed for me. I had turned to Romans IV, which talked about trials and tribulations and why they’re important. It turned my faith into something I’d never really had before.”
Menk’s faith was especially tested midway through his stint in Iraq, where he was working as a combat engineer, often searching for mine fields and providing convoy security. Menk and his wife Nichole were due with their first child then, and Brian was given an allowance to fly home for the birth.
He watched that child, Thomas Menk, be born. And when it was time to return to Iraq after a few days, it was wrenching.
“It was emotional, incredibly emotional,” Menk said. “It was harder to leave my wife than the first time because I was leaving that little dude (Thomas) there, too. But it gave me more purpose overall in my life.”
In April of 2004, Menk returned home. He’d done his duty as a member of the National Guard and he was left with one overriding thought.
"I had no desire to go back," Menk said. "I had no inkling to re-enlist."
CHANCES TO GROW
What he did have an inkling to do was make a difference in other ways.
He’s done that.
Menk has been a basketball coach at Lewiston-Altura, been its athletic director, led its FCA chapter and headed up a Winona Toys for Tots campaign. He’s also been to the Central American country of Belize. That happened two summers ago, when he was joined there by his wife and a group of FCA student leaders. The group helped a poverty-ridden village there and spread their message of faith.
Menk has also dove in as a father. Brian and Nichole have two children, sophomore Thomas and seventh-grader Isaiah.
Of late, Brian has been spreading his message to them. It’s that every situation confronting people is there for a reason. It’s a chance to grow.
Thomas is impatient these days with the social-distance demands brought on by COVID-19. Thomas is a budding basketball star, having already finished his second season as a starter for the Cardinals. The 6-feet-3 guard is hopeful that college basketball is in his future.
But growing his game is being tested now, with AAU basketball and gymnasium time being shut down by the virus.
“This is normally my favorite time of the year, with AAU basketball season in front of me (with Brian as his coach),” Thomas said. “It’s been tough.”
But Thomas is learning. His father puts it all in perspective, with his words and history.
“I know my dad had to hang in there while he was in Iraq,” Thomas said. “Whenever I feel like I’m going through anything bad, that puts it in perspective. And my dad keeps me in a good mood, with us watching lots of basketball stuff together.”
Nothing better than family time, repeats Brian. He’s savoring it and hoping everyone else is, too.