High school sports are popular in southeastern Minnesota.
Before the shutdowns due to COVID-19 many experienced this with big crowds during area winter tournaments. We all have felt a little strange not crowning girls or boys state basketball champions.
The shutdown is now wiping out spring sports. Man, this is tough.
I’ve been a sports guy all my life. For me, the most rewarding activity I ever did in my life was becoming a high school sports official. No question – from start to finish.
When we come out of this we will still be in need of more officials. I’m proposing parents, grandparents, and great grandparents if you have watched a young family member compete or you know a family member has a passion for a game in particular – ask them if they’ve ever thought about being an official.
A few weeks ago the boys basketball Section 1A and 1AA finals were some of the last games played before a crowd. These two games were unforgettable for all the student-athletes, coaches, fans and families.
These games are also meaningful to the officials. Like coaches, officials are a tight knit group who love the game. The comradery and respect for each other is off the charts.
Each of the basketball games at this level is worked with three officials. They are selected to officiate these games based on their experience, coaches’ recommendations, input from area officials associations and tournament managers.
Officials also have a sense of excitement working games like section finals. You don’t work these games individually; you work them as a team. There is a very strong sense of trust with your partner(s).
I want to provide one example of the commitment and passion of officials who work high school contests. Chad Schroeder, who was one of the officials for the 1AA final, has worked in the Rochester Public Schools system for 22 years, 14 of them in administration. He is currently the principal at Washington Elementary School.
Like many in education, Chad’s work makes a difference every day. Chad tells me working within the education system to get students, families, and staff what they need to be successful is rewarding.
Most of us realize that teachers and school administration work extra hours. I’ve always been amazed at the work and hours that athletic directors and coaches put in.
I asked Chad what motivates him in his profession and he said the students he has contact with every day. He knows they are our future and educators need to love and support them.
Chad has been involved in athletics since he could walk. His dad was an athletic director at Pine Island and though his father has been gone for many years Chad is still told about the positive impact his dad had on many people.
Chad started officiating basketball in college. Twenty-five years later he is still blowing the whistle and next season will be his 20th year in the Rochester Officials Association. Chad enjoys the opportunity to give back to the game. We need officials at all levels from fifth-grade games to high school section finals.
I asked Chad about the shortage of officials. He believes this area will persevere and if young men and women get just the right nudge from friends or family they will become part of this exclusive group of sports officials.
The association will mentor, train and give anyone interested the direction and the tools to be successful. Heck, you get paid for working out and wearing stylish uniforms.
Officials who hit the road night after night need incredible support from home. Chad has this. The support helps him keep that focus and he gives each game 100 percent. Chad’s sons are 12 and 13 years old and Chad entertains future thoughts of his boys officiating with him.
On game day officials meet early and discuss scenarios, rules, court coverage, communication and to have patience. At halftime there is more discussion and a feeling of, “Let’s go out and give the teams a great game.”
High school athletics teach more than just winning and losing. Officials take pride at being part of this experience for young student athletes. After the game a coach may say “good job” or gives you a thumbs up.
Chad, as well as his partners and other officials who worked the finals, felt a sense of accomplishment after the game. There are fist bumps and laughter and discussion on what they could have done better. Chad brought his two sons to the game.
He is just one example of a person of integrity who officiates high school sports.
When schools start up again, our officials associations will need help. Whoever joins us, you will not regret it.