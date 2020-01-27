BOYS BASKETBALL
• Agwa Nywesh, who had a game-high 30 points, scored on an in-bounds play with one second remaining to lift Austin past Mayo 78-77. Mayo, which trailed by 16 at the half, received 24 points and eight rebounds from Mason Madsen, 17 points from Gabe Madsen and 15 points from Michael Sharp.
• Brady Williams had 25 points and five rebounds while Blake Blattner had 16 points and seven rebounds as Dover-Eyota topped Southland 74-52.
• Reid Johnson scored 20 points and Landon Bance added 14 as Chatfield defeated Kingsland 61-51. Brady Musel paced Kingsland with 14 points.
• Laden Nerison tallied 31 points and made six 3-pointers while Tate Erlandson had 20 points and Trevor Steberg added 17 as Kenyon-Wanamingo outscored LeRoy-Ostrander 80-74. Riley Olson poured in 33 points for L-O.
• Trailing 51-50 with just under two minutes to play, Plainview-Elgin-Millville closed the game with a 6-0 run to nip Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56-51. Connor Schumacher had 22 points for P-E-M and Gunner Ramthun added 14. Anthony Cylkowski and Zach Hutton had 13 points each for Z-M.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Macy Holtz scored 24 as Plainview-Elgin-Millville posted a 55-47 road win over Byron. Sacia Vanderpool led Byron with 13 points.
• Ali Hunstad tallied 18 points as Zumbrota-Mazeppa slipped past Dover-Eyota 52-48. Malia Nelson scored 18 points and Makenzie Mentlick drained four 3-pointers and had 16 points for D-E.
• Belle Freeberg made four 3-pointers and scored 24 to lead Cannon Falls past Rushford-Peterson 54-28. R-P's Kaylee Ruberg scored all her points from long range as she hit five 3-pointers and had 15 points.
• Sydney Torgerson scored 22 points and Emma Geiwitz added 19 as Houston beat Lewiston-Altura 60-53. Elise Sommer paced L-A with 14 points.
• Zayda Priebe had 17 points and Jaiden Zimmerman added 16 as Chatfield shaded Kingsland 65-60. Ellie Buchholtz had 18 points and six rebounds for Kingsland.
• Megan Mattson and Riley Dummer had 13 points each as Kenyon-Wanamingo rolled past LeRoy-Ostrander 62-32.
• Megan Oswald scored 25 points and Bobbie Bruns added 15 as Blooming Prairie turned back Randolph 59-37.
• Sydney Taylor scored 12 points as Lanesboro edged Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 61-58. Abbie Theusch pumped in 30 points for AC/GE.
