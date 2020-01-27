Sports Best Performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

• Agwa Nywesh, who had a game-high 30 points, scored on an in-bounds play with one second remaining to lift Austin past Mayo 78-77. Mayo, which trailed by 16 at the half, received 24 points and eight rebounds from Mason Madsen, 17 points from Gabe Madsen and 15 points from Michael Sharp.

Brady Williams had 25 points and five rebounds while Blake Blattner had 16 points and seven rebounds as Dover-Eyota topped Southland 74-52.

Reid Johnson scored 20 points and Landon Bance added 14 as Chatfield defeated Kingsland 61-51. Brady Musel paced Kingsland with 14 points.

Laden Nerison tallied 31 points and made six 3-pointers while Tate Erlandson had 20 points and Trevor Steberg added 17 as Kenyon-Wanamingo outscored LeRoy-Ostrander 80-74. Riley Olson poured in 33 points for L-O.

• Trailing 51-50 with just under two minutes to play, Plainview-Elgin-Millville closed the game with a 6-0 run to nip Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56-51. Connor Schumacher had 22 points for P-E-M and Gunner Ramthun added 14. Anthony Cylkowski and Zach Hutton had 13 points each for Z-M.

• • •

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Macy Holtz scored 24 as Plainview-Elgin-Millville posted a 55-47 road win over Byron. Sacia Vanderpool led Byron with 13 points.

Ali Hunstad tallied 18 points as Zumbrota-Mazeppa slipped past Dover-Eyota 52-48. Malia Nelson scored 18 points and Makenzie Mentlick drained four 3-pointers and had 16 points for D-E.

Belle Freeberg made four 3-pointers and scored 24 to lead Cannon Falls past Rushford-Peterson 54-28. R-P's Kaylee Ruberg scored all her points from long range as she hit five 3-pointers and had 15 points.

• Sydney Torgerson scored 22 points and Emma Geiwitz added 19 as Houston beat Lewiston-Altura 60-53. Elise Sommer paced L-A with 14 points.

Zayda Priebe had 17 points and Jaiden Zimmerman added 16 as Chatfield shaded Kingsland 65-60. Ellie Buchholtz had 18 points and six rebounds for Kingsland.

Megan Mattson and Riley Dummer had 13 points each as Kenyon-Wanamingo rolled past LeRoy-Ostrander 62-32.

Megan Oswald scored 25 points and Bobbie Bruns added 15 as Blooming Prairie turned back Randolph 59-37.

Sydney Taylor scored 12 points as Lanesboro edged Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 61-58. Abbie Theusch pumped in 30 points for AC/GE.

• • •

MONDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Nine Conference

Austin 78, Mayo 77

Three Rivers Conference

Dover-Eyota 74, Southland 52

Non-conference

Chatfield 61, Kingsland 51

Kenyon-Wanamingo 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 74

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southeast Conference

Lanesboro 61, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 58

Non-conference

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, Dover-Eyota 48

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 55, Byron 47

Cannon Falls 54, Rushford-Peterson 28

Houston 60, Lewiston-Altura 53

Kenyon-Wanamingo 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 32

Chatfield 65, Kingsland 60

Blooming Prairie 59, Randolph 37

WRESTLING

Non-conference

NON-CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 40, Byron 37

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0