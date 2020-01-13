BOYS BASKETBALL
• Alex Avilez scored a game-high 27 points to lead Wabasha-Kellogg past visiting Lanesboro 71-48. Sawyer Johnson led the Burros with 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Winona Cotter edged Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46-41 at Z-M in a matchup of teams who are battling for seeding position in Section 1AA. Jordan Ruble scored 19 points for Cotter (13-3), including making four 3-pointers. Addie Voxland led Z-M (9-7) with 12 points.
• Chatfield held off a hard charge by Cannon Falls to earn a 68-64 victory on Monday. The Gophers held a 19-point lead at one point, but the Bombers chipped away and got that down to six late in the game. They hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to get within four. Tessa McMaon led a balanced Chatfield offense with 13 points. Belle Freeberg had a game-high 25 for the Bombers.
BOYS HOCKEY
• Rochester Lourdes and goalie Sam Decker turned in their best performances of the season, but the Eagles fell at Section 1A rival Mankato West, 4-1. Decker made 49 stops and Jack Kleinschmidt scored a short-handed goal for Lourdes, which was tied with West more than halfway through the third period.
• Roman Grulkowski had a goal and an assist for Winona, but the Winhawks lost to visiting Onalaska/La Crosse 7-2 in a non-conference game.
• • •
MONDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Wabasha-Kellogg 71, Lanesboro 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Chatfield 68, Cannon Falls 64
Winona Cotter 46, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41
BOYS HOCKEY
Non-conference
Mankato West 4, Rochester Lourdes 1
Onalaska/La Crosse 7, Winona 2