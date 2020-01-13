Chatfield vs. Cannon Falls Girls Basketball
Cannon Falls' Camryn Schroder is defended by Chatfield's Silja Erickson during Monday's non-conference girls basketball game at Chatfield High School. The Gophers edged the Bombers 68-64. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alex Avilez scored a game-high 27 points to lead Wabasha-Kellogg past visiting Lanesboro 71-48. Sawyer Johnson led the Burros with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

• Winona Cotter edged Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46-41 at Z-M in a matchup of teams who are battling for seeding position in Section 1AA. Jordan Ruble scored 19 points for Cotter (13-3), including making four 3-pointers. Addie Voxland led Z-M (9-7) with 12 points.

• Chatfield held off a hard charge by Cannon Falls to earn a 68-64 victory on Monday. The Gophers held a 19-point lead at one point, but the Bombers chipped away and got that down to six late in the game. They hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to get within four. Tessa McMaon led a balanced Chatfield offense with 13 points. Belle Freeberg had a game-high 25 for the Bombers.

BOYS HOCKEY

• Rochester Lourdes and goalie Sam Decker turned in their best performances of the season, but the Eagles fell at Section 1A rival Mankato West, 4-1. Decker made 49 stops and Jack Kleinschmidt scored a short-handed goal for Lourdes, which was tied with West more than halfway through the third period.

Roman Grulkowski had a goal and an assist for Winona, but the Winhawks lost to visiting Onalaska/La Crosse 7-2 in a non-conference game.

• • •

MONDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

Wabasha-Kellogg 71, Lanesboro 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

Chatfield 68, Cannon Falls 64

Winona Cotter 46, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41

BOYS HOCKEY

Non-conference

Mankato West 4, Rochester Lourdes 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 7, Winona 2

