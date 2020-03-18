Post Bulletin sports reporter Isaac Trotter and sports editor Jason Feldman break out the new sports podcast. In Episode 1, Isaac and Jason break down the future of the sports department during the Coronavirus outbreak. They also touch on All-Area hockey, basketball and wrestling.
