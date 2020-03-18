Caledonia vs. Stewartville Boys Basketball
Stewartville's Will Tschetter (42) takes a shot over Caledonia's Noah King (21) during the Section 1AA championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

 Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com

Post Bulletin sports reporter Isaac Trotter and sports editor Jason Feldman break out the new sports podcast. In Episode 1, Isaac and Jason break down the future of the sports department during the Coronavirus outbreak. They also touch on All-Area hockey, basketball and wrestling. 

Post Bulletin Sports Podcast Ep. 1: The Pilot

