With no March Madness, we're all in need of a bracket of some kind.
The Post Bulletin sports team has you covered.
We have created the ultimate bracket to decide the 2019-20 Play of the Year from schools in southeastern Minnesota. Thirty-two plays made the cut. But only one can be the winner, and it’s up to you to decide.
There are four quadrants: boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, hockey and football/wrestling.
The voting for the Round of 32 will begin on Monday, March 30, at 9 a.m. You’ll have three days to vote to see who advances to the Sweet 16.
It won’t be easy to decide.
In the boys’ basketball region, Caledonia’s Eli King earned the No. 1 seed with a powerful one-handed slam. But his path to the Final Four isn’t a cakewalk. Seven of the eight plays were dunks. Stewartville’s Will Tschetter threw one down off a gorgeous, off-the-backboard lob from point guard Nolan Stier. Lake City star Nate Heise has a one-handed putback jam that was a challenger the No. 1 seed.
The girls’ basketball region features standout plays from Kasson-Mantorville, Goodhue, Byron, Stewartville, Lourdes, Dover-Eyota and Fillmore Central. The sneaky underdog is the Stewartville fourth-graders who were one of the last teams to slip into the tournament. Their game-winning jumper in the state semifinal game was just too good to keep out. Will they have a Cinderella run?
The football and wrestling quadrant features six plays from the gridiron and two from the state wrestling tournament. Kasson-Mantorville’s four-time state wrestling champion Patrick Kennedy will square off against Winona’s state champion Ryan Henningson in the first round.
Caledonia’s star duo Noah and Eli King represent two out of the six football plays. There’s a chance the brothers could face off in the Sweet 16. But Blooming Prairie stud Gabe Hagen earned the No. 1 seed in that quadrant with his unbelievable touchdown grab in the Prep Bowl that ended up on ESPN's SportsCenter. Hagen certainly "Mossed" the BOLD defensive back.
Hagen might be the favorite, but outstanding plays from running backs Josh Buri (Stewartville) and Austin Freerksen (Byron) could make deep tournament runs. It wasn’t all just offensive plays. Winona’s star defensive end Aaron Witt earned the No. 8 seed with a massive tackle for loss.
Sports editor Jason Feldman compiled eight outstanding hockey plays for the final quadrant. Dodge County’s Brody Lamb earned the No. 1 seed with a shake ’n’ bake goal. But he’ll have challengers from Lourdes, Century and even some of his own Dodge County teammates.
Here’s the schedule.
Round of 32: 9 a.m. March 30 - 10 a.m. April 2.
Sweet 16: 2 p.m. April 2 - 10 a.m. April 4.
Elite Eight: 2 p.m. April 4 - 10 a.m. April 6.
Final Four: 2 p.m. April 6 - 10 a.m. April 8.
Championship: 2 p.m. April 8 - Noon April 10.
Let’s get the fun started.