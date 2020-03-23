The cancelation of March Madness means that there are no brackets. A March with no bracket seems incomplete. It’s like a hole. So, we’re fixing to change that.
The sports team at the Post Bulletin is compiling a bracket of the best plays from the coverage area. But we need your help.
Caledonia’s Eli King showcased his ridiculous hops with magnificent dunks, but is that better than Blooming Prairie star Gabe Hagen hauling in a contested touchdown grab in the Prep Bowl? That’ll be your choice.
Here’s the plan. You can nominate the best plays from any sport from the 2019-20 school year. You send in videos of your favorite plays highlights -- from football to basketball, hockey or wrestling, soccer or gymnastics, or any other play from this school eyar -- and we’ll put them in a bracket.
You’ll be in charge of deciding which is best. Your vote will decide who advances and ultimately wins the Post Bulletin Play of the Year.
There are multiple ways to send in your submissions. You can email PB sports reporter Isaac Trotter at itrotter@postbulletin.com or send them his Twitter account (@Isaac_TrotterPB). Another option is to email them to sports@postbulletin.com or send them to the Post Bulletin Sports Twitter account (@Sports_PB).
Let’s dance.