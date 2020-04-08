Isaac Trotter and Jason Feldman break down the Play of the Year Bracket that they assembled. They touch on the big upsets and the big surprises. Plus they go behind-the-scenes to let you in on the challenging process of putting together the bracket. The duo looks ahead to the Championship showdown between Blooming Prairie's Gabe Hagen and Byron's Ahjany Lee.
INFORMATION SAVES LIVES
During this unprecedented time, our community needs accurate, up-to-date news more than ever before. That's why we've opened up our COVID-19 coverage to everyone regardless of subscription status. But subscriptions do fund our work. Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription today. Subscribe here.
Most Read Articles
-
Are you already immune to COVID-19? Mayo releases critical new test to find out
-
‘Top Priority’ -- A walk through the ‘new IBM.’
-
Coronavirus in Minnesota: When is that extra $600 of unemployment coming?
-
Rochester engineer creates crowd-sourced grocery store inventory monitor
-
Minnesota law enforcement begin to cite those violating stay at home order