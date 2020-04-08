Byron vs. Lake City Boys Basketball
Byron's Ahjany Lee (13) reaches for a rebound during a boys basketball game against Lake City Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Byron. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Isaac Trotter and Jason Feldman break down the Play of the Year Bracket that they assembled. They touch on the big upsets and the big surprises. Plus they go behind-the-scenes to let you in on the challenging process of putting together the bracket. The duo looks ahead to the Championship showdown between Blooming Prairie's Gabe Hagen and Byron's Ahjany Lee.

Post Bulletin Sports Podcast Ep. 2: Play of the Year Bracket

