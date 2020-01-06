A top-five matchup of Big Nine Conference girls basketball teams. A rematch of a 2019 state championship game. Intra-city rivals meeting on the court for the first time this season.
Rivalries and rematches is the theme for some of the top high school sports events in southeastern Minnesota over the next seven days. Here’s a look at the week ahead:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Austin at Red Wing (7:15 p.m., tonight): The No. 4-ranked Packers travel to face the No. 3 Wingers in a battle of the top two teams in the Big Nine Conference. Austin enters 8-1 in the Big Nine and 11-2 overall. Red Wing is 8-0, 12-0. This is the first meeting between the conference rivals since Austin upset Red Wing 73-70 in last year’s Section 1AAA semifinals, en route to a section title and a state-tournament berth.
• Goodhue vs. Minneota (5 p.m., Saturday, at Kasson): A rematch of last year’s Class A state championship game will take place at the Kasson-Mantorville Showcase on Saturday. Minneota topped Goodhue 40-31 in last year’s state title game. This will be the only time the two powers meet this season, as Goodhue (12-1, 11-game winning streak) moved up to Class AA, while No. 1-ranked Minneota (11-0) remains in Class A.
BOYS HOCKEY
• Century at Owatonna (7:15 p.m., Thursday): This will be the first of two meetings this season between teams battling for the Big Nine Conference title. Century enters the week 5-0-0 in the Big Nine and 10-2-1 overall, while Owatonna is 4-0-0 and 9-2-0. This will also be the first meeting between the teams since Owatonna beat Century in double-OT in last year’s Section 1AA quarterfinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Mayo at Century (7:30 p.m., tonight); Mankato East at Mayo (7:15 p.m., Thursday): The intra-city rivals meet for the first time this season. Mayo is 6-0 Big Nine Conference and 7-1 overall. The Spartans average 88.8 points per game, the most in the state among Class AAAA teams. Century is 6-4 overall, 5-2 in the Big Nine. The Panthers average 70.0 ppg. … Things get no easier for Mayo as the week goes on, as East, the No. 3-ranked team in Class AAA, visits Rochester on Thursday. East is 8-0 in the Big Nine and 9-1 overall and is one of the best defensive teams in the state, allowing just 47.9 ppg.
• Minneapolis North at Caledonia (4:45 p.m., Saturday): Caledonia, the No. 2-ranked team in the state in Class AA, knocked off top-ranked Waseca last weekend at the BreakdownUSA Hoops Challenge in Rochester. The Warriors (10-0) also hold a win against No. 3 Lake City. Saturday, they’ll host No. 6 Minneapolis North, which is just 5-4 overall, but its losses are all to ranked teams. North beat Caledonia 79-74 last year in Minneapolis. Caledonia topped North on the football field, 26-0, in November in the Class AA Prep Bowl.
• Stewartville at Lourdes (7:15 p.m., tonight), at Cannon Falls (7:15 p.m., Friday): Stewartville, the top team in the Hiawatha Valley League Gold Division, faces two teams hot on its heels this week. The No. 10-ranked Tigers (3-0 HVL Gold, 8-2 overall) hit the road to face Lourdes (2-1, 6-4) and Cannon Falls (1-2, 8-3) in a challenging three-day stretch. Tigers’ junior sensation Will Tschetter scored 45 points in a win against Houston last week and is a big reason why Stewartville averages 71.1 ppg, which is just a shade behind Lourdes (71.3 ppg) for the best average in the division. Cannon Falls has won four of its past five games, including the championship at the Trinity School Invitational in late December.
• Randolph at Schaeffer Academy (7:15 p.m., Friday): The divisional leaders of the Southeast Conference go head-to-head in Rochester when Randolph (5-0 SEC West, 7-4 overall) visits Schaeffer (5-0 SEC East, 10-1).
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
• Century vs. Mayo (6:30 p.m., tonight): Tonight’s intra-city rivalry matchups begin in the pool, as Century and Mayo go head-to-head in a dual meet for the only time this season. Century is coming off an eighth-place finish at the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the U of M Aquatic Center. Matt Strom (200 freestyle) and the Panthers’ 500 freestyle relay team earned victories there.