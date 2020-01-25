BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Century (10-5 overall, 8-3 Big Nine) had 12 players score in a 77-43 win against Winona. Canon Tweed led the way with 18 points and five rebounds. Gabe Hanson scored 16 points in the win and Jack Fisher added 10 points and eight rebounds.
• Agwa Nywesh led four Austin High players in double figures with 18 points as the Packers rolled past Faribault 87-56. Moses Idris added 16 points for Austin, while Teyghan Hovland had 15 and Victor Idris 10.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Ethan Slaathaug scored 22 points and teammate Luke Dudycha scored 21 to lift Hayfield past New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 66-41.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Luke Bergan and Max Kuntz scored 13 points each for Wabasha-Kellogg as the Falcons edged Schaeffer Academy 44-41 in a tight non-conference game. Luke Kottom led Schaeffer Academy with a game-high 17 points.
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville used a big second half to beat Christ Household of Faith 76-51. Conner Schumacher scored a game-high 20 points for PEM (11-5), while Blake Herber added 17.
• • •
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Riley Queensland scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and teammate Rylee Groom had 17 points (five 3-pointers) to lead Grand Meadow past Spring Grove 60-22. Amelia Solum scored 15 for Spring Grove.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Lilly Welch scored 24 points to lead Stewartville to a 55-45 win at Chatfield. The Tigers won the game at the free-throw line, though, where they made 18 of 26 attempts. Alyssa Baum scored 15 points to lead Chatifeld and Peyton Berg had 14.
• • •
SATURDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Rochester Century 77, Winona 43
Austin 87, Faribault 56
Gopher Conference
Hayfield 66, NRHEG 41
Non-conference
Wabasha-Kellogg 44, Schaeffer Academy 41
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 76, Christ Household of Faith 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southeast Conference
Grand Meadow 60, Spring Grove 22
Non-conference
Rochester Lourdes 56, Caledonia 21
Stewartville 55, Chatfield 45