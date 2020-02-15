BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Teejay Torgrimson scored two goals and added three assists in John Marshall's 7-5 win against Austin. Sam King scored a goal and added two assists, and Sam King scored twice for JM.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Tim Pundt made 30 saves and Gavin Gunderson had a goal and an assist to help Century earn a 2-2 tie against Breck, the No. 20-ranked team in Class A. Joey Malugani had one assist, and he finished the regular season as the state's fifth-leading goal scorer (37).
• • •
BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Chase Walters scored a whopping 46 points, including making eight 3-pointers, as St. Charles rolled to a 90-53 victory against Richland Center (Wis.). Drew Maloney added 20 points for the Saints.
• Drew Otte made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, while teammate Marcus Banks added 15 in Cannon Falls' 64-47 win against Spring Grove. Caden Grinde led the Lions with 15 points.
• • •
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Makayla Bowen and Belle Freeberg led a balanced Cannon Falls attack with 14 points each in a 58-36 victory against Spring Grove. Amelia Solum led the Lions with a game-high 18 points.
• Caledonia fell just short against Jackson County Central, falling 78-76, despite the Warriors making 19 3-pointers in the game. Ava Privet scored 28 points and made six 3-pointers, Paige Klug had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and Alexis Schroeder made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points.
• • •
SATURDAY'S SCORES
BOYS HOCKEY
Big Nine Conference
John Marshall 7, Austin 5
Non-conference
Century 2, Breck 2, OT, tie
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
St. Charles 90, Richland Center (Wis.) 53
Cannon Falls 64, Spring Grove 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Cannon Falls 58, Spring Grove 36
Jackson County Central 78, Caledonia 76