High schools across Minnesota are closed and the spring sports season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic — but there's a growing movement to keep the lights shining at school athletic fields in the coming weeks.
All across the state this week — in small towns and at large Twin Cities schools, for a few minutes or a few hours at a time — stadium lights cut through the dark of night.
"This is just a show of solidarity for our schools. We're all still here. We're going to be back under the lights at an event — at some point we're going to be able to gather again, and it's going to be great once we get back to that point," said John Millea with the Minnesota State High School League, who has been tracking the participating schools. "But I think just for now, it's just a symbol ... that there's still light out there and there's hope. And what we're going through now isn't going to last forever."
The "Be the Light" movement started elsewhere about a week ago; a school in Texas may have been the first. Millea said he saw schools in Colorado taking part, and then he helped spread the idea in Minnesota using the "#BetheLightMN" hashtag on Twitter.
"Within less than 24 hours, I think we're up past 60 or 70 schools that have announced they're going to be turning on their football stadium lights or the baseball stadium or the tennis courts," he said Friday morning; the number of participating schools later passed 100. He said it's "just as a show of support for students and staff and community who are unable to gather."
The Minnesota State High School League is maintaining a list of participating schools on its Facebook page.
And it's not just high schools; some colleges and town ball teams across Minnesota also have joined in.
Each school or team is putting its own twist on the campaign. Some are planning to turn the lights on once a week, others each night. Many are switching on the lights at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 on the 24-hour clock) — a nod to this year's senior class. Or keeping them on for 20 minutes, 20 seconds for the same reason.
Montevideo is adding one minute of light each night, to represent each day the school has been closed.
And high school and town ball fields in the Central Public Schools district — that's ISD 108, serving Norwood-Young America, Cologne and Hamburg — are turning on the lights for 108 minutes.
Social distancing rules still apply — so schools have been asking people not to gather in crowds to see the lights. Many schools have been sharing photos online, or even live-streaming video from the stadiums.
