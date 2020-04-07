This is therapy for Scott McCready.
His hope is that it will be therapy for everyone in St. Charles, who, like people in every community in the state, have recently been relegated to their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak. School classes are now done online and extracurricular activities have been shelved, likely for the rest of the school year.
It was this past Thursday when McCready, St. Charles High School’s activities director and baseball coach, got wind of an idea to help boost the morale of school kids and everyone during this unprecedented stay-at-home time. So he went with it.
McCready headed to the St. Charles High School baseball field and turned on the lights. Then, after taking a seat in the dugout, he took in the magic of the lit scene — the green grass, the bump on the pitcher's mound, the dirt and sand infield. Then, after 20 minutes, he turned the lights off and headed home.
It’s a scene being carried out at countless high schools across the state as part of the “Be The Light Minnesota” movement. High school staff are turning on their baseball or football field’s lights at 8 p.m. one or more times a week. It's seen as a beacon of hope that better days are ahead, as well as reminder that their students have not been forgotten.
Minnesota State High School League media specialist John Millea first gave Minnesotans the idea to turn lights on. He did it via a tweet sent March 31 after having heard of coaches in Colorado and Texas turning on their high school field lights as a sign of hope and togetherness.
“I put the word out there once I heard about it,” Millea said. “It’s such a simple thing, but it means so much.”
McCready, who says he desperately misses baseball and even more being with his players and the entire St. Charles High School community, was looking for a salve for everybody. Flicking the lights on, something he did again Monday and will likely repeat every Monday night until the school year is done, helps.
“I saw that twitter feed from John Millea, the weather was nice that day, and I looked at my wife and said, ‘I’m doing it,’ ” McCready said. “I let people know what was going to happen that night, that the lights would be on (for 20 minutes) and that we were doing it in honor of the kids and athletes who were missing out on spring sports. I sat in the dugout and just took it in.”
FIELD OF HOPES, DREAMS
At Hayfield High School, hopes had been high for a stellar high school baseball season. The Vikings reached the Class A state tournament last year, where they finished fifth. Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling and his players, who graduated just one senior from last year’s team, were banking on an even better season this year.
Now, it looks like they won’t get it. There has been talk of the MSHSL offering a very abbreviated schedule of games if things take a dramatic turn for the better with the COVID-19 outbreak. But few are optimistic that will materialize.
That’s why Mayo One nurse James Tempel got emotional as he flew over Hayfield last week in the helicopter.
He noticed that the high school’s baseball stadium was lit up, thanks to Krekling having heeded Millea’s invitation to join the “Be The Light Minnesota” movement. He also noticed how perfectly groomed and green the field appeared.
There was only one thing missing — players.
Tempel has a son who in ordinary times would be lining up at third base for the Vikings, junior Joey Tempel.
But these aren’t normal times. No one is allowed on the field during this pandemic, lights on or not. That’s the state’s edict, to stick with social distancing.
Joey has abided by that, staying home at virtually all times.
“I didn’t know the lights would be on, but the field looked beautiful from the air,” James said. “We’d only gotten the lights last year on the baseball field. The only thing that would have been better than what I saw was seeing a bunch of kids down there playing on it. It was emotional for me to see that. I had tears in my eyes.”
The players are emotional, too.
“I miss baseball so much,” said Joey, whose father coached him and his teammates through much of their youth baseball years. “Baseball is such a big part of me. I am at home now, doing art stuff — painting and drawing. And I am playing video games. But other than that, I’m dreaming about baseball, every day.”
Still, those lights help. Krekling wasn’t going to be denied the opportunity to turn them on. He does that every day of the week now, from 8-9:30 p.m.
“It is something to offer hope for the future,” Krekling said. “There will be games again and things happening in our community. But it has been tough without baseball. We had high expectations, and I feel bad especially for our seven seniors. I just hope we get some kind of season with them sometime in the future.”
