BIWABIK — Rochester Century’s Max Sargent finished 36th on Wedneday in the Alpine Ski meet at Giants Ridge.
Sargent, a junior, was skiing at state for the second straight year. He landed 42nd last year.
Sargent struggled in his first run Wednesday. A couple of mishaps left him with a frustrating time of 41.02. But he bounced back nicely in his second and final run, timed in 37.79. That left him with an overall clocking of 1:18.81.
The overall winner was Luke Conway of Minneapolis Washburn, in 1:10.44. Edina’s Adam Berghult was second in 1:11.21.
ALPINE SKI MEET
Individual Results
(Top five, Rochester finishers)
1. Luke Conway (Minneapolis Washburn) 35.74-34.70—1:10.44.
2. Adam Berghult (Edina) 36.06-35.16—1:11.21.
3. Eli Quist (Minnetonka) 36.32-35.80—1:12.12.
4. Kyle Wentworth (Lakeville South) 36.45-35.78—1:12.23.
5. Oliver Mueller (Minneapolis Roosevelt) 36.49-35.99—1:12.48.
36. Max Sargent (Rochester Century) 41.02-37.79—1:18.81.