ALPINE SKIING
WELCH INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Stillwater 372, Orono 356, Eagan/Eastview 349, Northfield 343, Edina 337, Hastings 290, Burnsville 282, Champlin Park 262, Andover 258, Rochester 245, Bloomington 226, Simley (inc.).
Top five individuals
1. Cordelia Sherwood (Orono) 1:02.22, 2. Sophie Palmquist (Eagan/Eastview) 1:02.91, 3. Kirsten Anderson (Stillwater) 1:03.98. 4. Kyler Burrows (Orono) 1:05.26, 5. Ali Anselmo (Edina) 1:08.07.
Rochester results
35. Ella Pattinson 1:19.90, 35. Carly Earnest-Miller 1:20.21, 42. Emily Leitzen 1:22.13, 44. Ann Warren 1:22.94, 48. Veronika Voss 1:28.80.