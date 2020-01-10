Skiing results graphic

ALPINE SKIING

WELCH INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Stillwater 372, Orono 356, Eagan/Eastview 349, Northfield 343, Edina 337, Hastings 290, Burnsville 282, Champlin Park 262, Andover 258, Rochester 245, Bloomington 226, Simley (inc.).

Top five individuals

1. Cordelia Sherwood (Orono) 1:02.22, 2. Sophie Palmquist (Eagan/Eastview) 1:02.91, 3. Kirsten Anderson (Stillwater) 1:03.98. 4. Kyler Burrows (Orono) 1:05.26, 5. Ali Anselmo (Edina) 1:08.07.

Rochester results

35.  Ella Pattinson 1:19.90, 35. Carly Earnest-Miller 1:20.21, 42. Emily Leitzen 1:22.13, 44. Ann Warren 1:22.94, 48. Veronika Voss 1:28.80.

 

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0