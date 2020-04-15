BLOOMING PRAIRIE – Jenna Volgarino drove past the Blooming Prairie softball diamond and rush of feelings hit her. She missed her team. The COVID-19 pandemic has brutally ripped away the senior year for athletes throughout the country. The players miss the game. But coaches – like Volgarino – miss their teams.
“The field is looking better than it has in years, but it was empty,” Volgarino said. “That broke my heart. It was a realization that made things really real.”
So, Volgarino took matters into her own hands. The softball coach isn’t a one-trick pony. Volgarino hand-made signs with the names and numbers of all of her players. Then, she went out to the field and placed all of the signs out onto the field.
The field was empty no more.
The gang is all here ❤️ I’d do anything to replace those signs with these girls and this empty field for a ball game. We miss our team, our fans, and playing for our community! pic.twitter.com/VkrQJmvgZ0— Jenna Volgarino (@MrsVsFourths) April 13, 2020
“I miss this team so much,” Volgarino said. “I think about our team every day. This was a special group of girls. We didn’t have any seniors last year so I had the same team. You spend a lot of time with them, and you really become a family. It’s hard. I miss seeing them every day.”
Each Wednesday, the Blooming Prairie softball team hops on Zoom for a team meeting. Last Wednesday, they played Quarantine Never Have I Ever. A scavenger hunt was on the docket this week.
“I’m just trying to stay connected with them,” Volgarino said. “Just trying to keep things fresh and light.”
But the conversation usually reverts back to the elephant in a room. The softball field is empty, and the entire team is itching to get back together.
”I can’t speak for them, but I think a lot of it is disbelief,” Volgarino said. “I try to ask them how they’re doing and last week one of the girls goes, ’Do you want the real truth?’ It’s hard to wrap your head around. We had a lot of big plans this season. After losing in the section semifinals, we were ready to come back and go get it this season. We had big goals and aspirations. We’re really disappointed in that aspect, and I think it’s hard to believe this is even real.”
The reality is grim. Minnesota is still under a stay-at-home order until May 4. That means at least two more Wednesday Zoom meetings are in the cards for Volgarino. Still, she’s hoping for a chance. Her seniors deserve that shot to go out on their terms.
“If it came to playing in the summer, I’d be all for that,” Volgarino said. “I want these girls to get that opportunity and I want them to have that chance to play. For me, I hope to coach for a really long time but these girls don’t have that.”