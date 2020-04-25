Rochester Lourdes had a dream season in softball in the spring of 2019.
The Eagles will not get a chance to duplicate their success in 2020.
After winning a Class AA state championship a year ago with a 25-3 record, Lourdes was hoping to get a chance to defend its title. But the Eagles -- like all other spring teams in Minnesota -- saw their season halted before it started.
On Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League announced the spring season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I really feel badly for the seniors, obviously," Lourdes coach Becky Macken said. "But this generation, these kids are pretty resilient and I'm sure they'll get through it."
The Eagles lost the core of the 2019 squad, but Macken would have liked to see what this year's team could have accomplished.
"Of course it's disappointing," she said. "We graduated those eight seniors, but I was surprised how well things were looking. The kids really worked hard in the offseason and we were very excited to see how this was going to play out. Our section is really, really hard with a lot of good softball players. We were ready to defend, I think we were going to surprise a lot of people."
The Eagles were able to practice for a week back in March before all sports teams in the state were required to stop playing and practicing.
"We had a strong core coming back," Macken said. "We had a good crew and I wouldn't have been afraid to play a strong schedule."
Lourdes would have featured four seniors, in returning starters Alyssa Ustby (shortstop) and Michaela Krahn (second base) along with Mary Wright and Ellie Van Sande. Wright was going to be the starting pitcher this season and Van Sande was going to be the catcher.
A couple other key players back were sophomore Elizabeth Pike, who went 7-for-9 as the designated hitter in the state tournament, and starting right fielder Karin Hayford, who hit a home run in last year's state title game.
"We would have had our two middle infielders back and a catcher with experience so we were looking forward to it," Macken said. "They'll bounce back and everyone will remember this year whether they want to or not."
Some of the players might get a chance to play in the summer, if that season is played.
"We're kind of holding our breath," Macken said. "We sure are hoping we can get something in for these kids, just to get them outside. But we're at the mercy of our governor. We'll respect his decision and go with the guidelines that they put in front of us."