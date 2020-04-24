Scott McCready thought he was mentally and emotionally prepared for this.
He was wrong.
When the Minnesota State High School League made it official on Thursday that spring sports would not resume this year due to the spread of COVID-19, McCready was crushed.
“To see those words, it surprised me how much of a gut punch it felt like,” McCready said. “It’s funny, because the announcement didn’t take any of us by surprise. Everyone has been communicating great about all of this. Still, it took the wind right out of me. I feel sad. I feel horrible for the (athletes) and me, as a coach and an athletic director.”
Spring sports lasted for all of about one week this year.
When Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on March 15 that distance learning would begin at all Minnesota schools starting March 18, that was it. Practices were then canceled for the foreseeable future, with a sliver of hope that things would resume in May.
On Thursday, all of that hope was dashed.
First, Walz issued his order that Minnesota schools continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year. Then the MSHSL pounded its final nail into 2020 spring sports with its announcement: "The Minnesota State High School League, under direction of the League’s Board of Directors, has declared, effective immediately, all activities and athletics that occur during the spring season have been cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year."
These are tough times, McCready said.
“It is a sad and empty feeling,” he said. “These kids on our team, and the track kids, and everybody, they just like to be together. That’s what we all miss so much.”
Spring sports athletes everywhere are also missing on the opportunity to achieve.
Likely no track and field athlete in southeastern Minnesota had any higher hopes than Rochester Century senior sprinter Sam Amusan.
Amusan, whose lone sport is track and field — which he trains in year-round — had designs on becoming Century’s first 200-meter state champion. He was second in the 200 last year and the odds-on favorite to win it this season. Amusan also had a shot in the 100 and would have been the anchor on at least one strongly contesting Century relay team.
Amusan has continued training throughout this hiatus from organized practices, doing it in the street with his sophomore brother, John. That was in preparation for spring sports possibly returning as well as to get ready for next year. He’s accepted a scholarship to run track at the University of Wisconsin in the fall.
“I was hoping for a miracle here,” Amusan said. “I wanted to become a state champion. What has happened now is unfortunate, but there is nothing we can do about it. We just have to deal with it and move on. I’m blessed that I’m able to go to college for this sport. Now, I’m training for next year.”
Not everyone will have a next year. So many of these spring sports athletes are seniors who were set to experience their final season in organized sports.
Now, that's not going to happen.
Through all of it, McCready is doing his best to see the entire picture and to make sure his St. Charles athletes are, too.
As tough as it is to have athletics taken away, he knows things could be so much worse.
“I am proud of our entire teaching and coaching staff at St. Charles for pointing out that we are the lucky ones,” McCready said. “We are not in a (COVID-19) hot spot, like New York. We are fortunate that what we are going through is just an inconvenience and that we are missing things. We are not on our death beds like so many are.”