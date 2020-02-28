MINNEAPOLIS -- Century's Matt Strom, Grafton Parlette and Owen Nord all earn a spot in the championship finals in a pair of individual events and two relays during the Class AA boys state swimming and diving preliminary round on Friday.
Century had eight events entered in the prelims and all eight advance to the championship finals. That should put the Panthers in a strong position for a high state team finish.
"The meet on Saturday will be fast and exciting and Century has done the work necessary to put itself into position for high finishes," Panthers coach Linda Freeman said.
Strom, a senior, had an excellent outing in the 500 freestyle as he posted the top time during the preliminary round of 4:34.15. He will probably need to go faster than that in the finals to win a state title.
Strom also reached the state finals in the 200 freestyle by placing seventh. The top eight swimmers are in the championship finals and swimmers 9-16 are in the consolation finals during Saturday's finals at 6 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Parlette, a junior, was third in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle.
Nord just eked into the championship finals of the 50 and 100 freestyle events. The junior was eighth in both events. Nord beat the time of the No. 9 swimmer in the 100 freestyle by two-tenths of a second.
Nord advanced to the finals of the 50 in dramatic style. He and Ezra Dickerson of St. Michael-Albertville tied for eighth with times of 21.37 and had to have a swim-off. In that head-to-head battle, Nord posted a better time of 20.97 to advance as Dickerson dipped to 21.68. Amazingly Dickerson also had a swim-off for eighth in the 100 backstroke and he won that head-to-head battle.
Strom, Parlette and Nord were also part of two relays that earned a spot in the championship finals by both placing fourth. They joined eighth-grader Nathan Kram in the 200 freestyle relay. They teamed with freshman Jackson Homme in the 400 freestyle relay.
John Marshall senior Aidan Shue just missed earning a berth in the finals of the 200 individual medley, as he placed ninth. Shue also placed 18th in the 100 breaststroke.
JM sophomore Nik Wheeler also earned a spot in the 200 IM consolation finals as he placed 16th. Wheeler added a spot in the consolation finals of the 100 butterfly by placing 14th.
Mayo junior Ethan Yao advanced to the consolation finals in a pair of events. He was 15th in the 100 backstroke. Yao placed 16th in the 50 freestyle to earn the final spot in the consolation finals by a hundredth of a second.
Yao joined Alonso Montori, Alec Wood and Jake Walz to place 15th in the 200 freestyle relay, which earned the foursome a spot in the consolation finals. The same foursome finished 24th in the 200 medley relay.
JM had a pair of relays that did not advance. The 200 freestyle foursome of Shue, Wheeler, Ryan Bondoc and Marcus Nguyen placed 19th. The 200 medley relay of Wheeler, Andrew Ogren, Shue and Bondoc finished 25th.