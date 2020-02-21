Winona's Jack Herczeg was on a record-setting mission on Friday.
The senior not only wanted to excel as an individual at the Section One, Class A boys swimming and diving meet, but he also wanted the Winhawks to win a team title. Herczeg helped deliver on both counts and he was part of four victories and Winona rolled to its first section team title since 1993.
"We wanted to do the best we could," Herczeg said. "It was the first section title since the 1990s. It hadn't happened in my lifetime, so that was pretty exciting."
Herczeg, the defending state champion in the 100 freestyle, was also part of three record-setting performances during the meet. He repeated as the 100 freestyle champion with a meet-record time of 45.14 and he won the 200 freestyle in record-time of 1:41.18. He also teamed with Alex Jorgenson, Tanner Lozenski and Grant Wolner to not only repeat as the 400 freestyle relay champs, but also with a record-ime of 3:11.02.
Wolner added a record-time of 1:54.81 as he repeated as the 200 individual medley champion.
Winona, which had state qualifiers in eight of the 12 events, won the meet with 438 points. Simley was second with 367 followed by Austin with 333.
"They were the big dog all year and they ran with it," Austin coach Ryan Kelly said of the Winhawks.
Austin had state qualifiers in nine events. Logan Kelly, who finished second in the state a year ago, repeated as the section 100 breaststroke champion and he did with a record-time of 56.16. Dolan Rafe Peterson was also a repeat champion as he won the 100 backstroke.
Kelly and Dolan Peterson were also part of Austin first-place finish in the 200 medley relay along with Trey Myers and Aaron Knoll.
The Class A state meet will be held next Thursday-Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Section 1A Results
Team scores
1. Winona 438, 2. Simley 367, 3. Austin 333, 4. Mankato West 285, 5. Mankato East 267, 6. Faribault 174, 7. Red Wing 133, 8. Albert Lea 78.
Individual results
(Winner, Austin, Winona, Red Wing top 8)
* — State qualifier
200 medley relay: 1. Austin* (Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers, Aaron Knoll) 1:36.32, 5. Winona (Jon Broas, Briar Volkman, Brayden Coudron, Colin White) 1:45.35, 6. Red Wing (Jacob Flemke, Aidan O'Brien, Nick Bayley, Graham Achen) 1:48.06.
200 freestyle: 1. Jack Herczeg* (W) 1:41.18#, 2. Myers* (A) 1:46.99, 3. Tanner Lozenski* (W) 1:47.35, 5. Colin White (W) 1:53.44, 8. Ethan Evenson (W) 2:01.64.
200 IM: 1. Grant Wolner* (W) 1:54.81#, 2. Kelly* (A) 1:56.43, 4. Julius Hanson (W) 2:07.99, 6. Jon Broas (W) 2:11.00
50 freestyle: 1. Alex Jorgenson* (W) 21.76, 3. Knoll* (A) 22.38, 8. Winston Walkup (A) 23.28.
Diving: 1. Garrett Kaiser* (Sim) 483.95, 3. Riley Norton* (A) 352.0, 5. Riley Ferguson (A) 260.80.
100 butterfly: 1. Wolner* (W) 50.59, 2. Dolan Peterson* (A) 52.32, 5. Nick Bayley* (RW) 55.45.
100 freestyle: 1. Herczeg* (W) 45.14#, 2. Jorgenson* (W) 47.64, 5. Knoll (A) 50.48.
500 freestyle: 1. Nico Losinski* (Sim) 4:49.12, 3. Lozenski* (W) 5:01.05,4. White* (W) 5:02.68, 6. Julius Hanson (W) 5:15.75, 7. Tate Miller (A) 5:28.49, 8. Graham Achen (RW) 5:30.54.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Winona* (Herczeg, Jorgenson, Wolner, Lozenski) 1:26.87, 6. Austin (Walkup, Riley Haugen, Miller, Knoll) 1:36.60, 7. Red Wing (O'Brien, Jacob Flemke, Achen, Bayley) 1:36.96.
100 backstroke: 1. Dolan Peterson* (A) 52.75, 6. Walkup (A) 57.89, 7. Coudron (W) 59.63, 8. Gavin Nelson (W) 1:00.36.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kelly* (A) 56.16#, 2. Bayley* (RW) 58.93, 8. Volkman (W) 1:08.15.
400 freestyle relay: 1. 1. Winona* (Jorgenson, Lozenski, Wolner, Herczeg) 3:11.02#, 2. Austin* Dolan Peterson, Walkup, Myers, Kelly) 3:14.32, 7. Red Wing (Kaleb Dewall, Zach Hofius, Colin Johnson, Ethan Ihrke) 3:54.92.
# — Denotes meet record