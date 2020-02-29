MINNEAPOLIS -- Winona had a record-setting meet on its way to a fourth-place team finish at the Class A boys state swimming and diving meet on Saturday.
The Winhawks won a whopping five of the 12 events in the meet and set three Class AA state records in the process. Senior Jack Herczeg was part of four state titles and Grant Wolner was a part of three.
Herczeg repeated as the state champion champion in the 100 freestyle and he also added a championship in the 200 freestyle after winning the 50 freestyle title last year.
Herczeg was part of two state-winning relays that set state records. He teamed with the same trio of Grant Wolner, Alex Jorengson and Tanner Lozenski to win both the 200 freestyle (1:23.84) and 400 freestyle relays (3:06.61) in record time.
Wolner, a senior, repeated as the state champion in the 100 butterfly with a record-time of 49.28 and he was third in the 200 IM. Jorengson was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle.
Austin also had a strong meet as the Packers placed sixth in the team standings.
The Packers' top finish came in the 200 medley relay as Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers and Aaron Knoll teamed up to place second. Dolan Peterson, Kelly and Myers were joined by Winston Walkup to take third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Kelly placed third in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 IM. Dolan Peterson was fifth in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
CLASS A STATE SWIMMING
Team scores
Top 10 and Red Wing
1. Breck-Blake 342, 2. St. Thomas Academy 232, 3. Sartell-St. Stephen 218, 4. Winona 210, 5. Alexandria 167, 6. Austin 157, 7. Willmar 113, 8. Delano/Watertown-Mayer 104, 9. Hibbing 90, 10. Chisago Lakes 56. Others. 31. Red Wing 4.
Individual results
Winners and Austin, Winona top 16
200 medley relay: 1. Breck-Blake 1:32.66. 2. Austin (Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers, Aaron Knoll) 1:34.12. 200 freestyle: 1. Jack Herczeg (W) 1:44.29, 10. Tanner Lozenski (W) 1:46.19, 15. Myers (A) 1:51.24. 200 IM: 1. Andrew Karpenko (Minnehaha) 1:48.92, 3. Grant Wolner (W) 1:50.81, 4. Kelly (A) 1:56.43. 50 freestyle: 1. Charlie Crosby (Breck) 20.41, 3. Alex Jorgenson (W) 21.51, 12. Knoll (A) 22.29. Diving: 1. Strom Opdahl (Chisago Lakes) 470.15, 6. Riley Norton (A) 339.80. 100 butterfly: 1. Wolner (W) 49.28#, 5. Dolan Peterson (A) 51.55, 13. Nick Bayley (RW) 55.18. 100 freestyle: 1. Herczeg (W) 44.63, 2. Jorgenson (W) 46.48. 500 freestyle: 1. Nico Losinski (Simley) 4:43.61, 6. Lozenski (W) 4:52.45, 16. Colin White (W) 5:02.66. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Winona (Herczeg, Jorgenson, Wolner, Lozenski) 1:23.84#. 100 backstroke: 1. Crosby (Breck) 48.51, 5. Dolan Peterson (A) 53.67. 100 breaststroke: 1. Karpenko (Minnehaha) 54.22#, 3. Kelly (A) 55.14. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Winona (Jorgenson, Lozenski, Wolner, Herczeg) 3:05.61#, 3. Austin (Dolan Peterson, Winston Walkup, Myers, Kelly) 3:11.76.
# — Denotes meet record