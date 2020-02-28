MINNEAPOLIS — After winning two individual state titles a year ago, Winona senior Jack Herczeg appears primed to bring home more hardware this season.
Hreczeg won state titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle events at last year's Class A state tournament. On Friday during the preliminary round of the state boys swimming and diving meet, Herczeg had the top seed in both the 100 and 200 freestyle events. He also joined Grant Wolner, Alex Jorgenson and Tanner Lozenski to take the top seed in both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
The top 1-8 swimmers from the prelim rounds reach the finals with swimmers 9-16 in the consolation round.
Wolner, the defending state champion in the 100 backstroke, had the top prelim time in that event on Friday. Jorgenson had the No. 2 time in the 100 freestyle and was sitting at third in the 50 freestyle. Lozenski was in seventh in the 500 freestyle.
Austin junior Logan Kelly was sitting in a high position in two individual events and two relays.
Kelly was in second place in the 100 breaststroke, where he finished at state a year ago, and he was in fourth in the 200 individual medley.
Kelly teamed with Rafe Dolan Peterson, Trey Myers and Aaron Knoll to post the No. 2 time in the 200 medley relay and the same foursome was sitting at third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Dolan Peterson was fifth in the both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. He placed fourth at state in both events last year. Myers was in seventh in the 100 butterfly.
The Class A state finals will be at noon Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
JM DIVER PLACES 29TH
John Marshall's Kevin Bossou placed 29th in the state during the Class AA state diving meet on Thursday at the University of Minnesota's Aquatic Center.
Bossou, a sophomore, was not among the top 20 divers to advance to the semifinals later on Thursday. He finished with a score of 123.70.
The top 16 divers from the semifinals will advance to Saturday's finals where each competitor will receive three more dives.
In the Class A state diving competition, Austin senior Riley Norton advanced through the preliminary and semifinals to reach Saturday's finals.
Norton was sitting in ninth place after the first eight dives with 238.75 points. He is 4.2 points out of eighth and 8.85 points out of seventh. The top eight finishers in each event earn All-State status.
The Class A and AA state swimming preliminaries were held Friday at the Aquatic Center.
