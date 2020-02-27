MINNEAPOLIS -- John Marshall's Kevin Bossou placed 29th in the state during the Class AA state diving meet on Thursday.
Bossou, a sophomore, was not among the top 20 divers to advance to the semifinals later on Thursday. He finished with a score of 123.70.
The top 16 divers from the semifinals will advance to Saturday's finals where each competitor will receive three more dives.
In the Class A state diving competition, Austin senior Riley Norton advance through the preliminary and semifinals to reach Saturday's finals.
Norton was sitting in ninth place after the first eight dives with 238.75 points. He is 4.2 points out of eighth and 8.85 points out of seventh. The top eight finishers in each event earn All-State status.
The Class A and AA state swimming preliminaries will be held Friday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Area qualifiers from Austin, Winona and Red Wing will take part in the Class A prelims beginning at noon. Rochester qualifiers from Century, Mayo and John Marshall will swim in the Class AA prelims beginning at 6 p.m.
The swimming and diving finals for both Class A and AA will be held on Saturday. The Class A session begins at noon and the AA sessions starts at 6 p.m.