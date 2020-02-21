So much for being ill.
For most of this week, Century's Grafton Parlette was sick. So sick he was taking medications every couple of hours and missed practice on Tuesday. And during the Section One, Class AA boys swimming and diving preliminary round on Wednesday, the junior was sluggish.
But Parlette was feeling well enough on Friday during the Section 1AA finals that he had a record-setting meet. He set the meet record by winning the 200 freestyle in 1:40.34 and he teamed with Owen Nord, Matt Strom and Jackson Homme to set another meet record in the 400 freestyle relay. Parlette also won the 100 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay as he earned four overall state berths.
Nord and Strom also earned four state berths and Century went on to claim second in the section meet with 305 points, just behind Lakeville North, which won with 324 points.
John Marshall's Aidan Shue, Nik Wheeler and Juan Montori also earned four state berths each, two in individual events and two in relays. Shue and Wheeler had a 1-2 finish in the 200 individual medley. Wheeler also won the 100 butterfly.
Ethan Yao earned three state berths for Mayo. He advanced in his two individual events as well as one relay.
The Class AA state swimming and diving meet is next Thursday-Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Section 1AA Results
Team scores
1. Lakeville North 324, 2. Century 305, 3. Lakeville South 270, 4. Farmington 248, 5. Northfield 237, 6. John Marshall 229, 7. Mayo 201, 7. Hastings 180, 9. Owatonna 145.
Individual results
(Winner, Rochester top 8)
* — State qualifier
200 medley relay: 1. Farmington* 1:36.12. 3. Mayo* (Ethan Yao, Ignacio Michelena, Alec Wood, Jake Walz) 1:37.85, 5. John Marshall* (Nik Wheeler, Ryan Bondoc, Aidan Shue, Juan Montori) 1:38.42. 8. Century (Jameson Bargfrede, Nathan Kram, Thomson Parlette, Jackson Homme) 1:43.34.
200 freestyle: 1. Grafton Parlette* (Cent) 1:40.34#, 2. Matt Strom* (Cent) 1:43.51, 4. Jackson Homme (Cent) 1:48.01, 5. Jake Walz (M) 1:48.74, 7. Bryan Chen (M) 1:52.80.
200 IM: 1. Shue* (JM) 1:54.46, 2. Wheeler* (JM) 1:56.94.
50 freestyle: 1. Owen Nord* (Cent) 20.98, 2. Montori* (JM) 21.42, 3. Yao* (M) 21.56.
Diving: 1. Keegan Gare* (LS) 383.45, 4. Kevin Bossou* (JM) 301.85.
100 butterfly: 1. Wheeler* (JM) 52.15, 8. Wood (M) 54.52.
100 freestyle: 1. Parlette* (Cent) 45.91, 3. Nord* (Cent) 47.27, 4. Montori* (JM) 47.32, 6. Walz (M) 49.31.
500 freestyle: 1. Strom* (Cent) 4:40.93, 3. Homme (Cent) 4:59.97, 4. Chen (M) 5:04.56, 6. Andrew Ogren (JM) 5:07.7.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Century* (Parlette, Nathan Kram, Strom, Nord) 1:26.93, 2. John Marshall* (Shue, Wheeler, Bondoc, Montori) 1:27.17, 3. Mayo* (Yao, Michelena, Wood, Walz) 1:28.26.
100 backstroke: 1. Seth Krause* (Farm) 50.82, 2. Yao* (Mayo) 52.45.
100 breaststroke: 1. Brandon Wilcek* (Farm) 59.07, 2. Shue* (JM) 59.16, 6. Michelena (Mayo) 1:03.20.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Century* (Nord, Jackson Homme, Parlette, Strom) 3:09.82#, 7. John Marshall (Marcus Nguyen, Bosco Jacobson, Zachary Wahlen, Ogren) 3:38.60.
# — Denotes meet record