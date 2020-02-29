MINNEAPOLIS -- Grafton Parlette is more than just a distance swimmer.
A year ago as a sophomore, Parlette swam in the 200 and 500 freestyle events at the Class AA state meet and he landed a pair of top-eight finishes. This year he subbed out the 500 freestyle for the 100 freestyle and placed second in the state in Saturday's championship round of the boys swimming and diving meet.
Parlette had one of two runner-up finishes for the Panthers and he was part of two relays that also had top-five finishes. The Panthers went on to place sixth in the state in the team standings.
"They did amazing," Panthers coach Linda Freeman said.
"That's all you can ask for," Parlette said. "We all swam great. I love these guys, they're so fun to be around and always cheering.""
Parlette switched to the 100 freestyle despite excelling in the 500 during the club season.
"I had a really good 500 in winters (club swimming)," he said. "so I felt like I need more of a diverse kind of a field so I decided on the 100 this year. Plus Linda's training is more sprint based so I figured the best way to support the training I've done was to swim the 100."
He had a time of 45.95 and the winning time in the 100 was 45.10. "I thought I would be slower, but I wasn't so I'm really happy," Parlette said.
Swimming the longest race in high school has always been at the top of Matt Strom's list of event. The Century senior proved that as he placed second in the 500 freestyle, narrowly finishing behind Eagan's Jackson Kehler.
"We were head-to-head the whole way," Strom said. "I knew before today that it was going to be between us at the end. It all came down to the last 50 (yards) and he just had a little bit more left than I did and he out-touched me by about a half a second."
Kehler finished in 4:33.49 and Strom had a time of 4:34.01, which was better than his prelim time and just off the school record of 4:32.
"I feel like on a perfect day I could have gotten that, but today just wasn't that day," Strom said. "Overall it was a best time and a really fast time so I'm happy with it. And second is nothing to be mad about. I just feel that it was so close, I can't help but be a little disappointed."
Century junior Owen Nord barely made it into the championship finals of the 50 freestyle during the prelims on Friday, so a fourth-place state finish was a nice bonus. During the preliminary round, Nord tied for the eighth place. He then won a swim-off to earn the last spot in the championship finals.
"When I first saw it, I was pretty nerved-out," Nord said of the swim-off. "And the (25-minute) waiting period before, I just focused on getting my heart rate down."
On Saturday, Nord finished the mad-dash 50 in 21.04 seconds to take fourth.
"I didn't place last year so I was just glad to get in (the finals)," he said. "And I was close to my time last week."
Parlette placed third in the 200 freestyle despite a problem during the race and Strom was sixth.
"A little goggle malfunction at the 75 (yard mark), they kind of snapped and I was swimming blind," Parlette said. "So I was OK with it under the circumstances."
Parlette, Strom and Nord were part of two relays that placed fourth. They teamed with Nathan Kram in the 200 freestyle relay and with Jackson Homme in the 400 freestyle relay with an All-American consideration time of 3:08.11.
"Everyone just took a deep breath right before," Nord said of the relays. "We've been practicing this all year and they just knew what to do."
WINONA HAS RECORD-SETTING MEET
Winona had a record-setting meet on its way to a fourth-place team finish at the Class A boys state swimming and diving meet.
The Winhawks won a whopping five of the 12 events in the meet and set three Class AA state records in the process. Senior Jack Herczeg was part of four state titles and Grant Wolner was a part of three.
Herczeg repeated as the state champion champion in the 100 freestyle and he also added a championship in the 200 freestyle after winning the 50 freestyle title last year.
Herczeg was part of two state-winning relays that set state records. He teamed with the same trio of Grant Wolner, Alex Jorengson and Tanner Lozenski to win both the 200 freestyle (1:23.84) and 400 freestyle relays (3:06.61) in record time.
Wolner, a senior, repeated as the state champion in the 100 butterfly with a record-time of 49.28 and he was third in the 200 IM. Jorengson was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle.
Austin also had a strong meet as the Packers placed sixth in the team standings.
The Packers' top finish came in the 200 medley relay as Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers and Aaron Knoll teamed up to place second. Dolan Peterson, Kelly and Myers were joined by Winston Walkup to take third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Kelly placed third in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 IM. Dolan Peterson was fifth in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
CLASS AA STATE SWIMMING
Team scores
Top 10 and Rochester
1. Edina, 323, 2. Chaska-Chanhassen 217.5, 3. Minnetonka 195, 4. Wayzata 181, 5. Eden Prairie 172, 6. Century 150, 7. Maple Grove 172, 8. Mounds View 101, 9. St. Louis Park 92, 10. Farmington 83. Others: 32. John Marshall 32, 38. Mayo 7.
Individual
Winners and Rochester top 16
200 medley relay: 1. Wayzata 1:32.22. 200 freestyle: 1. Jackson Kehler (Eagan) 1:38.89, 3. Grafton Parlette (Cent) 1:40.86, 6. Matt Strom (Cent) 1:42.07.200 IM: 1. Hayden Zheng (St. Louis Park) 1:48.04, 12. Nike Wheeler (JM) 1:56.21, 16. Aidan Shue (JM) 1:58.37. 50 freestyle: 1. Soren Dunn (Eden Prairie) 20.67, 4. Owen Nord (Cent) 21.04, 14. Ethan Yao (Mayo) 21.77. Diving: 1. Josiah Fick (Stillwater) 462.95. 100 butterfly: 1. Evan Bock (Chanhassen) 48.86, 11. Nik Wheeler (JM) 51.66. 100 freestyle: 1. Soren Dunn (Eden Prairie) 45.10, 2. Parlette (Cent) 45.95, 7. Nord (Cent) 46.53. 500 freestyle: 1. Jackson Kehler (Eagan) 4:33.49, 2. Strom (Cent) 4:34.01. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Chanhassen-Chaska 1:24.14. 4. Century (Parlette, Nathan Kram, Strom, Nord) 1:26.43, 15. Mayo (Ethan Yao, Ignacio Michelena, Alec Wood, Jake Walz) 1:30.05. 100 backstroke: 1. Casey Stowe (Wayzata) 48.54. 100 breaststroke: 1. Zheng (St. Louis Park) 54.52. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Chanhassen-Chaska 3:04.82. 4. Century (Nord, Jackson Homme, Parlette, Strom) 3:08.11.
CLASS A STATE SWIMMING
Team scores
Top 10
1. Breck-Blake 342, 2. St. Thomas Academy 232, 3. Sartell-St. Stephen 218, 4. Winona 210, 5. Alexandria 167, 6. Austin 157, 7. Willmar 113, 8. Delano/Watertown-Mayer 104, 9. Hibbing 90, 10. Chisago Lakes 56. Others. 31. Red Wing 4.
Individual results
Winners and Austin, Winona top 16
200 medley relay: 1. Breck-Blake 1:32.66. 2. Austin (Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers, Aaron Knoll) 1:34.12. 200 freestyle: 1. Jack Herczeg (W) 1:44.29, 10. Tanner Lozenski (W) 1:46.19, 15. Myers (A) 1:51.24. 200 IM: 1. Andrew Karpenko (Minnehaha) 1:48.92, 3. Grant Wolner (W) 1:50.81, 4. Kelly (A) 1:56.43. 50 freestyle: 1. Charlie Crosby (Breck) 20.41, 3. Alex Jorgenson (W) 21.51, 12. Knoll (A) 22.29. Diving: 1. Strom Opdahl (Chisago Lakes) 470.15, 6. Riley Norton (A) 339.80. 100 butterfly: 1. Wolner (W) 49.28#, 5. Dolan Peterson (A) 51.55, 13. Nick Bayley (RW) 55.18. 100 freestyle: 1. Herczeg (W) 44.63, 2. Jorgenson (W) 46.48. 500 freestyle: 1. Nico Losinski (Simley) 4:43.61, 6. Lozenski (W) 4:52.45, 16. Colin White (W) 5:02.66. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Winona (Herczeg, Jorgenson, Wolner, Lozenski) 1:23.84#. 100 backstroke: 1. Crosby (Breck) 48.51, 5. Dolan Peterson (A) 53.67. 100 breaststroke: 1. Karpenko (Minnehaha) 54.22#, 3. Kelly (A) 55.14. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Winona (Jorgenson, Lozenski, Wolner, Herczeg) 3:05.61#, 3. Austin (Dolan Peterson, Winston Walkup, Myers, Kelly) 3:11.76.
# — Denotes meet record