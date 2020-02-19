Century senior Matt Strom was in first place in two individual events after the preliminary round of the Section One, Class AA boys swimming and diving meet on Wednesday.
A number of Rochester swimmers are in contention for state berths during the section finals at noon on Friday at Rochester Recreation Center. The top 1-8 finishers in each of the 11 swimming prelim events from Wednesday advance to Friday's championship finals and swimmers 9-16 are in the consolation finals. The top two in each event earn state berths as well as those who meet a pre-met time standard.
Strom was the top seed in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events heading into the championship round. Mayo's Jake Walz was second in the 200 freestyle while Century's Jackson Homme was third in the 500.
Century's Owen Nord led a 1-2-3 Rochester finish in the 50 freestyle. He had the top time followed by John Marshall's Juan Montori and Mayo's Ethan Yao. Nord was also second in the 100 freestyle while Century teammate Grafton Parlette was third.
John Marshall senior Aidan Shue was the No. 1 seed in the 200 individual medley and he was also part of the top-seeded 200 freestyle relay along with Nik Wheeler, Ryan Bondoc and Montori. Wheeler was also the runner-up in the 100 butterfly. Shue was sitting in third place in the 100 breaststroke.
Century was second in both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays while Mayo was in third in the 200 medley relay.
Northfield senior Marcus Hauck broke his father Bob's school record in the 100 backstroke in 53.17. Bob Hauck, now the coach at St. Olaf College, had set the previous mark in 1983.
The Section 1AA diving prelims and finals will be held at noon Thursday at John Marshall High School. The top four finishers earn state berths.