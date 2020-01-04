AUSTIN INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Northfield 426, 2. Austin 414, 3. Mankato East 356.5, 4. John Marshall 341, 5. Mason City, Iowa , 273, 6. Owatonna 239, 7. Mayo 195.5, 8. Century 55.
(Rochester, Austin top 5)
200 medley relay: 1. Austin (Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers, Aaron Knoll) 1:39.98, 2. John Marshall (Juan Montori, Aidan Shue, Nik Wheeler, Ryan Bondoc) 1:42.0.
200 freestyle: 1. Wheeler (JM) 1:49.75, 2. Jake Walz (Mayo) 1:52.69, 5. Myers (Aus) 1:54.15.
200 IM: 1. Shue (JM) 1:57.50, 2. Andrew Ogren (JM) 2:13.65, 4. Winston Walkup (Aus)2:16.91.
50 freestyle: 1. Montori (JM) 23.03, 4. Alec Wood (Mayo) 23.76, 5. Aaron Knoll (Aus) 23.93.
Diving: Riley Norton (Aus) 361.40, 2. Kevin Bossou (JM) 340.45, 3. Riley Freguson (Aus) 255.35.
100 butterfly: 1. Peterson (Aus) 53.18, 2. Wheeler (JM) 53.45, 3. Myers (Aus) 55.75.
100 freestyle: 1. Montori (JM) 49.50, 2. Walz (Mayo) 52.25, 4. Knoll (Aus) 53.53.
500 freestyle: 1. Kelly (Aus) 4:57.09, 2. Wood (Mayo) 5:16.08, 5. Ogren (JM) 5:22.28.
200 freestyle relay: 1. John Marshall (Shue, Bondoc, Wheeler, Montori) 1:31.04, 5. Austin (Walkup, Joseph Cook, Tate Miller, Jackson Marsh) 1:42.24.
100 backstroke: 1. Peterson (Aus) 55.50, 5. Jackson (Aus) 1:04.80.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kelly (Aus) 58.95, 2. Shue (JM) 1:00.65, 5. Bondoc (JM) 1:09.51.
400 freestyle relay: Austin (Myers, Knoll, Peterson, Kelly) 3:23.03.