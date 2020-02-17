SECTION 1AA
TEAMS (with last year's finish): 1. Mayo 397, 2. Lakeville North 348, 3. Century 316, 4. Farmington 299, 5. Lakeville South 275, 6. John Marshall 190, 7. Hastings 153, 8. Owatonna 102. Northfield also moves up from Class A to Section 1AA this season.
WHEN: Wednesday (swimming prelims), Thursday (diving prelims and finals) and Friday (swimming and diving finals). All three sessions begin at noon.
WHERE: Swimming is at the Recreation Center in Rochester. The diving on Thursday is at John Marshall High School.
AT STAKE: The top two swimmers and relays in each event will earn state berths. Any swimmer or relay team that meets a pre-set time standard will also advance to state. The top four divers also earn state berths.
TEAM FAVORITES: Lakeville North, Century, Northfield.
CENTURY
Returning state qualifiers: Matt Strom, Owen Nord, Grafton Parlette.
Top state contenders: Matt Strom (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, relays); Owen Nord (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, relays); Grafton Parlette (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, relays).
Section qualifiers: Ashwin Avula, Jameson Bargfrede, Caleb Berg, Nathan Bergquist, Jack Homme, Nate Kram, Riley Morris, Aidan Nord, Owen Nord, Grafton Parlette, Thomson Parlette, Jensen Richard, Neil Sohni, Matt Strom, Ethan Werts, Nathan Zhang, Raymond Zhang.
Team outlook: "Our section is strong and each team has several outstanding individuals who can finish high or win event," coach Linda Freeman said. "The meet will be very competitive and an exciting challenge for all teams and coaches."
JOHN MARSHALL
Returning state qualifiers: Aidan Shue, Juan Montori, Ryan Bondoc.
Top state contenders: Aidan Shue (200 IM, 100 breaststroke, relays); Nik Wheeler (200 IM, 100 butterfly, relays), Juan Montori (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, relays); Ryan Bondoc (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay).
Section qualifiers: Elliot Anderson, Jacob Anes Dy Quanigco, Richard Bondoc, Ryan Bondoc, Kevin Bossou, John Dosdall, Matt Duncan, Bosco Jacobson, Ryan Jirik, Noah Lemke, Jared Mitchell, Juan Montori, Marcus Nguyen, Andrew Ogren, James Price, Aidan shue, Zach Wahlen, Nik Wheeler, Alex Younk.
Team outlook: "I hope to finish sixth or better," coach Paul Bachman said. "It is a pretty good group in our section."
MAYO
Returning state qualifiers: Jake Walz, Ignacio Michelena, Ethan Yao.
Top state contenders: 200 medley relay (Ethan Yao, Ignacio Michelena, Alec Wood, Jake Walz); 200 freestyle relay (Yao, Michelena, Wood, Walz); Walz (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Yao (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke); Wood (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly).
Section qualifiers: Daniel Carey, Walz, Gabe Wilhorn, Wood, Michelena, Yao, Bryan Chen, Spencer Firstbrook, Akhil Kollengode, Graham Sine, Brady Swancutt, Braden Armstrong, Aiden Johnson, Alonso Montori, Anthony Presnall, Braden Heywood, Sam Pike.
Team outlook: "(We) should finish sixth or seventh," coach Ted Dow said.
• • •
SECTION 1A
TEAMS: Austin, Simley, Winona, Mankato West, Mankato East, Red Wing, Faribault, Albert Lea.
WHEN: Wednesday (swimming prelims), Thursday (diving prelims and finals) and Friday (swimming and diving finals). All three sessions begin at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Swimming is at the Recreation Center in Rochester. The diving on Thursday is at John Marshall High School.
AT STAKE: The top two swimmers and relays in each event will earn state berths. Any swimmer or relay team that meets a pre-set time standard will also advance to state. The top four divers also earn state berths.
TEAM FAVORITES: Winona, followed by Austin, Simley.
AUSTIN
Returning state qualifiers: Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Aaron Knoll, Trey Myers, Riley Norton.
Top state contenders: Rafe Dolan Peterson (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke); Logan Kelly (200 IM, 100 breaststroke); Trey Myers (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly); Aaron Knoll (50 freestyle); Riley Norton (diving); Riley Ferguson (diving); Winston Walkup (100 backstroke); 200 medley relay (Dolan Peterson, Kelly, Myers, Knoll); 400 free style relay (Dolan Peterson, Myers, Knoll, Kelly).
Section qualifiers: Jackson Barry, Kenny Cabeen, Joseph Cook, Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Aaron Knoll, Trey Myers, Riley Norton, Riley Ferguson, Winston Walkup, Matthew Grush, Riley Haugen, Joseph Hilkin, Samuel Langstaff, Kyle Mayer, Tate Miller, Lucas Myers, Adam Pike, Jack Staben, Thomas Walker.
Team outlook: "If all goes as planned, we look to be fighting with Simley for second and third," coach Ryan Kelly said.
WINONA
Returning state qualifiers: Jack Herczeg, Alex Jorgenson, Grant Wolner, Tanner Lozenski.
Top state contenders: Alex Jorgenson (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, relays), Grant Wolner (200 IM, 100 butterfly, relays), Tanner Lozenski (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, relays), Jack Herczeg (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, relays), Julius Hanson (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Brayden Coudron (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Colin White (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, relays), Jon Broas (relays), Julius, Brayden (relays).
Section qualifiers: Alex Jorgenson, Grant Wolner, Jack Herczeg, Jon Broas, Jorge Olvera, Nick Brand, Tanner Lozenski, Austin King-Henke, Briar Volkman, Brayden Coudron, Ethan Evenson, Gavin Nelson, Tomas Castillo Pelaez, Charlie Miller, Colin White, Jared Loos, Kyle Coudron, Julius Hanson, Elijah Vieth.
Team outlook: "This is the first time in almost 30 years that we are the team to beat," coach Chris Mayer said. "It certainly won’t be easy though. Simley, Austin, and Mankato West have some great teams. Our guys are looking forward to the challenge of racing them and everyone else. It should be a great sections and we are looking forward to it after a let-down at Big Nine where we did not come to race against a strong Century team."
-- Guy N. Limbeck