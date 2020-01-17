Matt Strom may have tagged along with his older siblings to get his swimming career started, but he's done pretty well for himself over the years.
Strom is a senior captain on the Century swimming and diving team. The 18-year-old has been a member of the varsity since he was in seventh grade and he has earned a lot of honors in that time, with more expected to come before his high school career ends.
"I've been swimming for a long time, since I was probably 6 or 7," Strom said. "I think my parents started me in it because my brother and sister started doing it. And then I just kept doing it because I enjoyed it."
His older siblings -- Mark (a 2009 grad) and Jenny (a 2001 grad) -- both swam for Century and Jenny also went on to swim in college.
Strom got started in competitive swimming by joining the Rochester club team, the Orcas. Now he does the sport the year round and he has come to excel in the distance events, the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. He is also strong in the backstroke. At a recent meet, Strom showed his versatility as he swam a freestyle, breastroke and backstroke event.
"I'm not really sure if I have a favorite event, but I'd probably say it's the 500," Strom said. "It's a tough event a lot of the time, but it's rewarding when you finally do it."
Strom enjoyed the 500 freestyle a great deal earlier this season when he set a Minnesota State University, Mankato pool record in the event with a time of 4:42.58.
"That's pretty impressive because they have college meets there, too," Century coach Linda Freeman said.
"It really felt good," Strom said. "It's the first pool record I've ever had. ... It's nice having an individual record, too. It was nice getting that record, but I was sapped for the rest of that meet."
Strom builds his endurance for the longer events by swimming up to 7,000 yards -- right around four miles -- during distance practices.
"It's a lot of hard work," Strom said. "A lot of time we have to swim long sets that are basically just a lot of swimming. Those aren't fun, but it's what you have to do, especially for distance events, to be prepared for the end of the season."
Strom has gone to state in the 200 and 500 each of the past two seasons as well as swimming on a pair of state-qualifying relay teams. He has earned a spot in the state consolation finals in the 500 each of the past two years and in the 200 a year ago. He also swam on Century's All-State (top-eight finish) 200 freestyle relay last year, which is the event right after his 500 freestyle race.
Strom expects to go to state again this year, but he also has another lofty goal.
"I really want to get the Century 500 team record, that's my main goal," Strom said. "And I think I can do it, but it won't be easy."
The Century record is 4:32 and Strom's best 500 time so far is 4:37. Of course he also has to contend with teammate Grafton Parlette, a junior who could also beat the 4:32 time in his career.
"Matt has big goals for the remainder of the season and he has been working hard to achieve them," Freeman said. "If Matt makes up his mind to do something, there is little that will stand in his way to achieve them."
Strom is not only an All-Conference and All-State swimmer, he is also part of Century's National All-American Scholar Team and will be nominated in a few weeks as an Academic All-American.
He hopes to swim in college and that could come at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
"MIT is my top choice and I did apply early there, but I got deferred, so I don't get a final decision until March," Strom said. "They have a strong D-III swimming team and that's one of the reasons why I like it. But the main reason is for the academic aspect. I really like what they have to offer for that."
He is looking to major in computer science and will likely attend -- and swim -- at another Division III school if he doesn't get into MIT.
"I'm less interested in D-I," Strom said. "I'm not sure if I'm interested in the commitment for D-I because I'd rather focus on academics then D-I swimming."