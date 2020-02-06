Century won the Big Nine Conference boys swimming and diving championship for the sixth time in the past 10 seasons on a record-setting day Thursday at Rochester Recreation Center.
The times at the meet were incredibly fast as meet records fell in eight of the 12 events. The top three times in the 200 freestyle all topped the previous record.
Century established four of the records at the meet as the Panthers scored 338 points to nip runner-up Winona, which had 318 points. Austin placed fourth, John Marshall was fifth and Mayo placed sixth in the 12-team event.
Century senior Matt Strom and junior Owen Nord were both part of three victories and all three were meet records. Strom won the 500 freestyle in 4:37.80. Nord captured the 50 freestyle in 21.30. The two teamed with Grafton Parlette and Nathan Kram to win the 200 freestyle relay in a record-time of 1:26.36. Strom, Nord and Parlette where joined by Jackson Homme to capture the 400 freestyle relay in a record-time of 3:09.44.
Winona's Jack Herczeg won a pair of freestyle events in record time. He captured the 200 freestyle in 1:40.27 and the 100 freestyle in 45.24.
Austin also set a pair of meet records and Logan Kelly was part of both. The junior won the 100 breaststroke in 56.55. He was part of the record-setting 200 medley relay along with Rafe Dolan Peterson, Trey Myers and Aaron Knoll that won in 1:36.11.
Austin collected a third win as Riley Norton captured the diving event.
John Marshall senior Aidan Shue won the 200 medley relay.
Big Nine team scores
Century 338, Winona 318, Northfield 271.5, Austin 262, John Marshall 246.5, Mayo 241, Mankato East 138.5, Mankato West 135, Faribault 114.5, Owatonna 100, Albert Lea 40, Red Wing 34.
(First place; Rochester, Austin, Red Wing, Winona top three)
*Denotes Big Nine record
200 medley relay: 1. Austin (Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers, Aaron Knoll) 1:36.11*, 2. JM (Nik Wheeler, Ryan Bondoc, Aidan Shue, Juan Montori) 1:37.96, 3. Mayo (Ethan Yao, Ignacio Michelena, Alex Wood, Jacob Walz) 1:40.46.
200 freestyle: 1. Jack Herczeg (W) 1:40.27*, 2. Grafton Parlette (Cent) 1:41.27*, 3. Matt Strom (Cent) 1:41.50*.
200 IM: 1. Aidan Shue (JM) 1:55.07, 2. Logan Kelly (A) 1:56.13, 3. Nik Wheeler (JM) 1:56.24
50 freestyle: 1. Owen Nord (Cent) 21.30*, 2. Juan Montori (JM) 21.62, 3. Ethan Yao (M) 21.79.
Diving: 1. Riley Norton (A) 340.5.
100 butterfly: 1. Grant Wolner (W) 50.82, 2. Rafe Dolan Peterson (A) 51.38, 3. Nik Wheeler (JM) 52.38.
100 freestyle: 1. Jack Herczeg (W) 45.24*, 2. Owen Nord (Cent) 46.94, 3. Juan Montori (JM) 47.85.
500 freestyle: 1. Matt Strom (Cent) 4:37.80*, 2. Grafton Parlette (Cent) 4:43.30, 3. Tanner Lozenski (W) 5:04.66.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Century (Grafton Parlette, Nathan Kram, Matt Strom, Owen Nord) 1:26.36*, 2. Winona (Jack Herczeg, Alex Jorgenson, Colin White, Tanner Lozenski) 1:28.24, 3. Mayo (Ethan Yao, Ignacio Michelena, Alex Wood, Jacob Walz) 1:30.06.
100 backstroke: 1. Rafe Dolan Peterson (A) 52.61, 2. Ethan Yao (M) 53.47, 3. Aidan Shue (JM) 53.48.
100 breaststroke: 1. Logan Kelly (A) 56.55*, 3. Ryan Bondoc (JM) 1:04.14.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Century (Owen Nord, Jackson Homme, Grafton Parlette, Matt Strom) 3:09.44*, 2. Winona (Alex Jorgenson, Tanner Lozenski, Grant Wolner, Jack Herczeg) 3:12.09*, 3. Austin (Rafe Dolan Peterson, Aaron Knoll, Trey Myers, Logan Kelly) 3:13.85.