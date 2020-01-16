Weather Alert

...SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX TO HIT THE AREA... .SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON BEFORE BECOMING A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN FRIDAY NIGHT. THIS WINTRY MIX IS EXPECTED TO THEN CHANGE BACK TO ALL SNOW FOR SATURDAY. ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 94 WITH 3 TO 6 INCHES FOR THE REST OF THE AREA. WITH THE FREEZING RAIN POTENTIAL, ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH COULD OCCUR SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90 WITH A LIGHT GLAZE ELSEWHERE. AS THE STORM IS DEPARTING THE REGION SATURDAY, NORTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE AND COULD CREATE AREA OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THE MOST LIKELY AREAS FOR THIS TO OCCUR WOULD BE OVER THE OPEN AREAS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA ALONG WITH THE HIGHER TERRAIN LOCATIONS OF WESTERN WISCONSIN. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH SATURDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&