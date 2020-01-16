BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 93, John Marshall 87
(Winners)
200 Medley Relay: John Marshall (Aidan Shue, Ryan Bondoc, Nik Wheeler, Juan Montori) 1:41.55.
200 freestyle: Grafton Parlette (C) 1:47.01.
50 freestyle: Owen Nord (C) 22.15.
Dving: Kevin Bossou (JM) 194.10.
100 butterfly: Wheeler (JM) 54.66.
100 freestyle: Shue (JM) 48.12.
500 freestyle: Jack Homme (C) 5:10.25.
200 freestyle relay: Century (Owen Nord, Nate Kram, Matt Strom, Grafton Parlette) 1:28.73.*
100 backstroke: Strom (C) 55.33.
100 breaststroke: Bondoc (JM) 1:07.51.
400 freestyle relay: Century (Nord, Jameson Bargfrede, Homme, Strom) 3:33.94 (exhibition).
Notes: Century's 200 freestyle relay team broke the JM pool record with a time of 1:28.73. Century is now 6-0 on the season.