Swimming Results Scores graphic

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 93, John Marshall 87

(Winners)

200 Medley Relay: John Marshall (Aidan Shue, Ryan Bondoc, Nik Wheeler, Juan Montori) 1:41.55.

200 freestyle: Grafton Parlette (C) 1:47.01.

50 freestyle: Owen Nord (C) 22.15.

Dving: Kevin Bossou (JM) 194.10.

100 butterfly: Wheeler (JM) 54.66.

100 freestyle: Shue (JM) 48.12.

500 freestyle: Jack Homme (C) 5:10.25.

200 freestyle relay: Century (Owen Nord, Nate Kram, Matt Strom, Grafton Parlette) 1:28.73.*

100 backstroke: Strom (C) 55.33.

100 breaststroke: Bondoc (JM) 1:07.51.

400 freestyle relay: Century (Nord, Jameson Bargfrede, Homme, Strom) 3:33.94 (exhibition).

Notes: Century's 200 freestyle relay team broke the JM pool record with a time of 1:28.73. Century is now 6-0 on the season.

