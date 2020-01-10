Swimming Results Scores graphic

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 93, Faribault 76

(Century winners) 

200 medley relay: Century (Owen Nord, Nathan Kram, Jack Homme, Aidan Nord) 1:55.65.

200 freestyle: Grafton Parlette 1:45.81 (Faribault pool record).

200 IM: Thomson Parlette 2:12.52.

50 freestyle: Owen Nord 22.85.

100 freestyle: Jameson Bargfrede 52.05.

500 freestyle: Jack Homme 5:15.78.

200 freestyle relay: Century (Raymond Zhang, Neil Sohni, Ashwin Avula, Aidan Nord) 1:48.39.

100 backstroke: Matt Strom 56.94.

100 breaststroke: Strom 1:09.17

400 freestyle relay: Century (G.Parlette, Kram, Homme, Strom) 3:30.94.

Notes: Grafton Parlette broke an 11-year-old Faribault pool record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:45.81. The previous record was held by Century's Chris Freeman in 1:47.24.

Mayo 93, Mankato West 86

(Mayo winners)

200 medley relay: Mayo (Alec Wood, Ignacio Michelena, Aiden Johnson, Jake Walz) 1:47.81.

200 freestyle: Ethan Yao 1:53.98.

100 butterfly: Wood 56.61.

100 freestyle: Alonso Montori 54.46.

500 freestyle: Bryan Chen 5:24.11.

200 freestyle relay: Mayo (Yao, Wood, Michelena, Walz) 1:33.51.

400 freestyle relay: Mayo (Yao, Johnson, Chen, Montori) 3:27.93.

Notes: Mayo led 85-80 going into the final event and needed to win the 400 freestyle relay to capture the meet. The Spartans ended up winning the event by one-hundredth of a second.

John Marshall 79, Albert Lea 69

(JM winners) 

200 medley relay: John Marshall (Andrew Ogren, Ryan Bondoc, Nik Wheeler, Juan Montori) 1:46.39.

200 IM: Alex Younk 2:46.81.

50 freestyle: Montori 22.33.

Diving: Kevin Bossou 201.90.

500 freestyle: Bondoc 5:42.57.

200 freestyle relay: John Marshall (Marcus Nguyen, Wheeler Bondoc, Montori) 1:35.88 (exhibition).

100 backstroke: Ogren 1:05.12 (ex).

100 breaststroke: Wheeler 1:05.50 (ex).

400 freestyle relay: John Marshall (Montori, Zachary Wahlen, Elliot Anderson, Ogren) 3:50.43 (ex).

Austin 88, Mankato East 70

(Austin winners) 

200 medley relay: Austin (Aaron Knoll, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers, Kenny Cabeen) 1:44.89.

200 freestyle: Rafe Dolan Peterson 1:49.65.

200 IM: Myers 2:09.82.

50 freestyle: Knoll 23.41.

Diving: Riley Norton 176.65.

100 butterfly: Kelly 52.66.

100 freestyle: Knoll 52.79.

500 freestyle: Dolan Peterson 5:10.71.

200 freestyle relay: Austin (Myers, Winston Walkup, Knoll,  Dolan Peterson) 1:32.79.

100 backstroke: Kelly 55.12.

100 breaststroke: Myers 1:05.75.

400 freestyle relay: Austin (Kelly, Tate Miller, Jackson Marsh, Dolan Peterson) 3:31.67.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0