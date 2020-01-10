BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 93, Faribault 76
(Century winners)
200 medley relay: Century (Owen Nord, Nathan Kram, Jack Homme, Aidan Nord) 1:55.65.
200 freestyle: Grafton Parlette 1:45.81 (Faribault pool record).
200 IM: Thomson Parlette 2:12.52.
50 freestyle: Owen Nord 22.85.
100 freestyle: Jameson Bargfrede 52.05.
500 freestyle: Jack Homme 5:15.78.
200 freestyle relay: Century (Raymond Zhang, Neil Sohni, Ashwin Avula, Aidan Nord) 1:48.39.
100 backstroke: Matt Strom 56.94.
100 breaststroke: Strom 1:09.17
400 freestyle relay: Century (G.Parlette, Kram, Homme, Strom) 3:30.94.
Notes: Grafton Parlette broke an 11-year-old Faribault pool record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:45.81. The previous record was held by Century's Chris Freeman in 1:47.24.
Mayo 93, Mankato West 86
(Mayo winners)
200 medley relay: Mayo (Alec Wood, Ignacio Michelena, Aiden Johnson, Jake Walz) 1:47.81.
200 freestyle: Ethan Yao 1:53.98.
100 butterfly: Wood 56.61.
100 freestyle: Alonso Montori 54.46.
500 freestyle: Bryan Chen 5:24.11.
200 freestyle relay: Mayo (Yao, Wood, Michelena, Walz) 1:33.51.
400 freestyle relay: Mayo (Yao, Johnson, Chen, Montori) 3:27.93.
Notes: Mayo led 85-80 going into the final event and needed to win the 400 freestyle relay to capture the meet. The Spartans ended up winning the event by one-hundredth of a second.
John Marshall 79, Albert Lea 69
(JM winners)
200 medley relay: John Marshall (Andrew Ogren, Ryan Bondoc, Nik Wheeler, Juan Montori) 1:46.39.
200 IM: Alex Younk 2:46.81.
50 freestyle: Montori 22.33.
Diving: Kevin Bossou 201.90.
500 freestyle: Bondoc 5:42.57.
200 freestyle relay: John Marshall (Marcus Nguyen, Wheeler Bondoc, Montori) 1:35.88 (exhibition).
100 backstroke: Ogren 1:05.12 (ex).
100 breaststroke: Wheeler 1:05.50 (ex).
400 freestyle relay: John Marshall (Montori, Zachary Wahlen, Elliot Anderson, Ogren) 3:50.43 (ex).
Austin 88, Mankato East 70
(Austin winners)
200 medley relay: Austin (Aaron Knoll, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers, Kenny Cabeen) 1:44.89.
200 freestyle: Rafe Dolan Peterson 1:49.65.
200 IM: Myers 2:09.82.
50 freestyle: Knoll 23.41.
Diving: Riley Norton 176.65.
100 butterfly: Kelly 52.66.
100 freestyle: Knoll 52.79.
500 freestyle: Dolan Peterson 5:10.71.
200 freestyle relay: Austin (Myers, Winston Walkup, Knoll, Dolan Peterson) 1:32.79.
100 backstroke: Kelly 55.12.
100 breaststroke: Myers 1:05.75.
400 freestyle relay: Austin (Kelly, Tate Miller, Jackson Marsh, Dolan Peterson) 3:31.67.