BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 83, Red Wing 79
(Winners)
200 medley relay: Century (Jameson Bargfrede, Raymond Zhang, Thomson Parlette, Owen Nord) 1:49.28.
200 freestyle: Grafton Parlette (C) 1:44.95.
200 IM: Thomson Parlette (C) 2:12.64.
50 freestyle: Raymond Zhang (C) 24.86.
Diving: Riley Morris (C) 131.59
100 butterfly: Owen Nord (C) 55.89.
100 freestyle: Neil Sohni (C) 56.80.
500 freestyle: Matt Strom (C) 4:41.62.
200 freestyle relay: Century (Aidan Nord, Caleb Berg, Ashwin Avula, Grafton Parlette) 1:40.82.
100 backstroke: Nate Kram (C) 1:03.14.
100 breastroke: Owen Nord (C) 1:04.89.
400 freestyle relay: Century (Neil Sohni, Raymond Zhange, Jensen Richard, Grafton Parlette) 3:42.88.
Notes: Century won all 12 events and set a pool record at the Mayo pool. Senior Matt Strom, in his last home dual meet, broke the Mayo pool record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:41.62 and breaking a record set in 2009. Strom had set a Minnesota State, Mankato pool record in the 500 freestyle in the first dual meet of the year.