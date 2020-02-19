Winona's Jack Herczeg and Grant Wolner both had the top times in two individual events during the preliminary round of Section One, Class A boys swimming and diving meet on Wednesday.
The two Winona seniors are in prime position to earn state berths in multiple events during the section finals, which will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the Rochester Recreation Center pool.
The top 1-8 finishers in each of the 11 swimming prelim events from Wednesday advance to Friday's championship finals and swimmers 9-16 are in the consolation finals. The top three in each event earn state berths as well as those who meet a pre-met time standard.
Herczeg led a 1-2-3 Winona finish in the 200 freestyle by posting the best preliminary time. He also posted the top time in the 100 freestyle, an event which he won with a record-setting section time a year ago.
Wolner was first in both the 200 individual medley the 100 butterfly. Winona's Alex Jorgenson was first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 freestyle.
Herczeg, Wolner and Jorgenson also teamed with Tanner Lozenski to post the best time in the 200 freestyle relay. Lozenski was second in the 200 freestyle.
Austin's 200 medley relay of Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers and Aaron Knoll had the top prelim time. Dolan Peterson, Kelly, Meyers and Winston Walkup also teamed up to take second in the 400 freestyle relay.
In their individual events, Kelly had the top time in the 100 breaststroke and he was second in the 200 freestyle while Dolan Peterson was second in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.
The Section 1A diving prelims and finals will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at John Marshall High School. The top four finishers earn state berths.