Nik Wheeler is having a blast on the John Marshall swimming and diving team this season. He only wishes he'd joined the Rockets earlier.
The sophomore joined the JM squad after swimming exclusively at the club level prior to this season. Wheeler has had an excellent showing at JM and will be competing in four events a the Class AA state swimming and diving meet.
The Class A and AA diving prelims are today at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The swimming prelims are Friday and the both the swimming and diving finals are Saturday. Each Class A session begins at noon and each Class AA session starts at 6 p.m.
"It's been a lot of fun," Wheeler said. "I'm glad I joined the high school team this year. I wish I would have joined earlier."
Wheeler earned individual state berths in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley and is hoping for top-eight finishes in both events.
"I still have the opportunity to go even faster," he said.
Wheeler will team with Aidan Shue, Juan Montori and Ryan Bondoc on both the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays at state. Shue, Montori and Bondoc made up three-fourths of JM's 200 freestyle relay team that was 16th least year.
"It's a lot of fun, having more guys up to support you and to have a bigger team," Shue said of relays earning state berths. "It's more exciting and more positive, too."
Shue (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Montori (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) both will swim in a pair of individual events as well. Shue placed 11th at state in the 200 last year and was primed for a top-eight 200 IM finish, but he was disqualified in the preliminary round.
Shue's goal is to make top-eight in both his individual events.
CENTURY PRIMED FOR TOP FINISH
Century is looking for another lofty team finish at state. The Panthers were seventh a year ago and have their top swimmers back.
"I really want to see us do really well as a team," Century junior Grafton Parlette said.
Parlette, senior Matt Strom and junior Owen Nord are veterans back at state and all three will be in two individual events and be part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
"I think me, Matt and Owen can all score 30 points and our relays could go top three, easily," Parlette said. "So I think we can go top five at state this year and that would be really good against all those big Cities teams."
Century's Grafton Parlette wins his 2nd event of the day, the 100 freestyle. Owen Nord of Century and Juan Montori of John Marshall also earn state berths in event on time standard. pic.twitter.com/k43gYDrPTA— Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) February 21, 2020
A year ago Parlette placed sixth at state in the 500 freestyle and seventh in the 200 freestyle. This year he swam and qualified in the 100 freestyle rather than the 500.
Strom was 11th in the 500 a year ago and 14th in the 200 freestyle. He could make a big jump in the 500 this time around. He is also trying to break the school record in the long-distance event.
"I'm going to get a brand new suit for state and I'm going to shave everything," he said. "So hopefully I can drop the time that I need to."
Nord placed 12th at state in the 50 freestyle last year and was 13th in the 100 freestyle. He is coming off a section title in the 50 freestyle and he is gunning for a school record, which is under 20.9.
"I have a few tenths (of a second) to drop," he said, "but I think it can be done.
"I think we're in a good position to get in the top five, that's our goal as a team," he added.
CLASS A
Both Winona and Austin should again have top-10 team finishes in the Class A state meet.
Winona placed third in the team standings a year ago, Austin was sixth, and both have their top scorers returning.
Winona senior Jack Herczeg was the state champ in the 50 and 100 freestyle events a year ago and was part of two relays that placed second. This year he dropped the 50 in place of the 200 freestyle.
"I'm really excited to see how that goes," he said. "I feel like my stroke hits the 200 really well."
He should also be primed to repeat in the 100 freestyle when he won in 45.38.
"I'm already faster than that time right now, which is huge," he said. "So now going into state, knowing I'm made the drop prior, that's a huge mental advantage."
Other top returners for the Winhawks are Alex Jorgenson, Grant Wolner and Tanner Lozenski. Wolner is the defending state champ in the 100 butterfly and he was third in the 200 IM.
Logan Kelly, Rafe Dolan Peterson and Trey Myers head the list of returning state swimmers for Austin. Kelly was fifth in the 200 IM last year and was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, an event he'd love to win this year.
"My goal this year at state is I just really want to win and beat (defending champ) Andrew Karpenko," Kelly said. "That's my main goal. I'd also like to break 54 (seconds) in the breast(stroke)."
Dolan Peterson placed fourth in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly last year.
CLASS AA STATE SWIMMING
Rochester state qualifiers
(Includes section finish, time)
200 medley relay: 3. Mayo (Ethan Yao, Ignacio Michelena, Alec Wood, Jake Walz) 1:37.85, 5. John Marshall (Nik Wheeler, Ryan Bondoc, Aidan Shue, Juan Montori) 1:38.42.
200 freestyle: 1. Grafton Parlette (Cent) 1:40.34#, 2. Matt Strom (Cent) 1:43.51.
200 IM: 1. Shue (JM) 1:54.46, 2. Wheeler (JM) 1:56.94.
50 freestyle: 1. Owen Nord (Cent) 20.98, 2. Montori (JM) 21.42, 3. Yao (M) 21.56.
Diving: 4. Kevin Bossou (JM) 301.85.
100 butterfly: 1. Wheeler (JM) 52.15.
100 freestyle: 1. Parlette (Cent) 45.91, 3. Nord (Cent) 47.27, 4. Montori (JM) 47.32.
500 freestyle: 1. Strom (Cent) 4:40.93.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Century (Parlette, Nathan Kram, Strom, Nord) 1:26.93, 2. John Marshall (Shue, Wheeler, Bondoc, Montori) 1:27.17, 3. Mayo (Yao, Michelena, Wood, Walz) 1:28.26.
100 backstroke: 2. Yao (Mayo) 52.45.
100 breaststroke: 2. Shue (JM) 59.16.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Century (Nord, Jackson Homme, Parlette, Strom) 3:09.82#.
CLASS A STATE SWIMMING
Austin, Winona, Red Wing state qualifiers
(Includes section finish, time)
200 medley relay: 1. Austin (Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers, Aaron Knoll) 1:36.32.
200 freestyle: 1. Jack Herczeg (W) 1:41.18#, 2. Myers (A) 1:46.99, 3. Tanner Lozenski (W) 1:47.35.
200 IM: 1. Grant Wolner (W) 1:54.81#, 2. Kelly (A) 1:56.43.
50 freestyle: 1. Alex Jorgenson (W) 21.76, 3. Knoll (A) 22.38.
Diving: 3. Riley Norton (A) 352.0.
100 butterfly: 1. Wolner (W) 50.59, 2. Dolan Peterson (A) 52.32, 5. Nick Bayley (RW) 55.45.
100 freestyle: 1. Herczeg (W) 45.14#, 2. Jorgenson (W) 47.64.
500 freestyle: 3. Lozenski* (W) 5:01.05, 4. White (W) 5:02.68.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Winona (Herczeg, Jorgenson, Wolner, Lozenski) 1:26.87.
100 backstroke: 1. Dolan Peterson (A) 52.75.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kelly (A) 56.16#, 2. Bayley (RW) 58.93.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Winona (Jorgenson, Lozenski, Wolner, Herczeg) 3:11.02#, 2. Austin Dolan Peterson, Walkup, Myers, Kelly) 3:14.32.
# — Denotes meet record