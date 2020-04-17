Jack Herczeg has finished in first place once again.
The senior made it a habit of winning races during his stellar swimming career at Winona High School. During the 2019-20 season, Herczeg was part of four state championships at the Class A state meet, setting three state records in the process. This week he was named Minnesota's Class A Swimmer of the Year for his standout season.
"It's a really nice way to wrap up the year, especially with the craziness that has happened in the weeks following with the pandemic and all that," Herczeg said. "This is a nice way to bring a little bit of positivity back into it. And also to have a little extra closure to a really great season."
"What a huge accomplishment for him," Winona coach Chris Mayer said. "He's put in so much time and so much effort, studying his own race video and studying others. It is a testament to all of the hard work. I am really proud of him and I'm honestly proud that we had four people nominated."
Mayer was also named the Class A Coach of the Year for the second time in three years.
"That was definitely surprising, too," Mayer said. "I definitely did not expect that."
"I was actually more excited to hear him announced as Coach of the Year than I was announced Swimmer of the Year," Herczeg said.
Among the swimmers Herczeg beat for the award included teammates Alex Jorgenson, Tanner Lozenski and Grant Wolner. Wolner is the younger brother of Griffin Wolner, who was Swimmer of the Year in 2018. Mayer, who was also Coach of the Year in 2018, said Griffin Wolner helped set the tone for Herczeg.
"Jack chased him every single day," Mayer said. "It was one of the things where we saw it, but without the people around him, I don't know if he really would have had all this success. Having Grant (Wolner) and Tanner (Lozenski) and Alex (Jorgenson) to constantly push him to be that best athlete and to keep striving to better himself and better those guys around him, it was really something special."
Herczeg spent five years on the Winona varsity. He said he started taking swimming more seriously after his sophomore season when he won the first of his three state titles in the 100 freestyle and helped Winona place second in the state.
"At the time I was splitting half the year swimming and half the year playing baseball," Herczeg said.
"But swimming was really the avenue for me," he added. "And after that everything felt a little bit easier knowing that this is what I wanted to be pursing. So I had a little more drive and purpose in the pool."
As a junior, Herczeg won two individual state titles, repeating in the 100 freestyle and capturing the 50 freestyle as well. Herczeg, who is bound for Ohio State to swim, switched from the 50 to the 200 freestyle as a senior and claimed the state title in that event, as well as the 100 freestyle.
"The coaches at Ohio State -- and other coaches that I had talked to -- were saying that I needed to work on having a bona fide third race," Herczeg said. "At the time I was pretty much the 50 free, 100 free. My coaches told me that my stroke would fit really well with the 200."
He knew that swimming the 200 freestyle would also help his endurance at the end of the 100 freestyle.
"That switch was a little daunting at first, but it ended up paying off really well," Herczeg said.
He closes his career with nine state championships (five individual, four relay), nine All-American times and three state records. He holds six school records and more than 30 other meet or pool records. As a senior, Herczeg was part of Class A state records in the 100 freestyle and both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
"Pretty much the entire state meet was a ton of fun," Herczeg said. "It was great to be part of three state records, three automatic All-American swims, one individual and both of our relays. So to be a part of that with some of my closest friends was really a cool way to finish my high school swimming career set me up well for the future."
That future will include swimming for a Big Ten Conference team in college.
"It's really exciting to have that on the horizon," Herczeg said. "That was a really big driving force for me throughout the season and I'm just looking forward to it."