There's been a predictable sight recently in northeastern Rochester.
It is a blazing-fast young man running in a residential street, his younger brother just behind him.
They come out around 11 most mornings, bolting their way up and down Century Valley Road.
The leader is track and field star Sam Amusan, a Rochester Century senior, joined by his brother John Amusan, a sophomore. They follow that up by heading into their house, opening the app TrainHeroic on their computer and going through that workout. Stretching and yoga often put a cap on things.
Sam Amusan is not giving up. That’s despite Century having not had an organized track and field practice since March 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
When, or even if, the Minnesota high school track and field season will resume is unknown.
No matter. Amusan continues to work. The 6-feet, 185-pound senior may be the fastest 200-meter runner in the state, and if given the chance, he wants to prove it.
“I’ve been diligent,” said Amusan, who like all Rochester high school students hasn’t been in the classroom since March 17, also the result of COVID-19. Online classes are set to start for them April 6.
“It’s been a little bit difficult, waking up to get everything done. But our coaches have some workouts on Google sheets, and I do them. And I do my sprinting workouts in the street.”
Amusan — the oldest of Tola and Amen Amusan’s three children — is doing his best to not only keep working on his sprinting craft, but to be understanding.
“This is affecting everyone, so I try not to sulk about it and be mad,” Amusan said. “I take it one day at a time and hope for the best.”
Still, this has not been easy. Track and field is something Amusan works on year-round and has built countless relationships through. The coming of the spring high school season, though, is the time he anticipates most.
The University of Wisconsin track and field commit wants things back to normal, training with the Century sprinters he’s become so close to and had so much success alongside. A year ago, not only did Amusan finish second in the 200 at the Class AA state meet, but his 4x100 relay team was also a state runner-up.
“I really like the team aspect,” said Amusan, who after playing football years ago has made track and field his lone sport. “I like all of us pushing each other to be the best person and athlete we can be. I like how we all keep each other accountable.”
TOP-NOTCH COACH
He also appreciates the guy who guides and pushes most in those practices, Century sprinting coach Brandon Stenek.
“He just has a vision for us as sprinters,” Amusan said of Stenek. “His expertise in sprinting is phenomenal.”
Stenek has the same appreciation for Amusan. He was loving his early look at his senior star, Amusan showing off the fruits of his dedication and work in the handful of practices the Panthers had this month.
“Sam is a really motivated kid,” Stenek said. “I feel like he’d picked up right where he left off from (the tail end) of last year. We only had seven days of practice before things were cancelled, but Sam looked like he was in mid-season form. It’s just unfortunate what is happening now. I know all of this is bigger than sports, but we obviously have some kids who really want to be out there competing.”
Amusan leads that list. But he is also one to appreciate what he has. Right now, that is ample time spent at home. There are those morning workouts with his brother, then lots more family time.
“There have been some surprises since being home so much,” Amusan said. “I’m learning some stuff about my siblings. Like my sister (Mary), she is really good at doing flips. And my brother is a really good ‘gamer.’ I’m better at him in ‘Madden’ and ‘2K,’ but I’d have to say he’s better than me in ‘Call of Duty.’ ”