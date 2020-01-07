BOYS BASKETBALL
• St. Charles topped Three Rivers Conference rival Lewiston-Altura 84-69, behind 17 points and 9 rebounds from Drew Maloney. Kooper Vaughn and Chase Walters also scored 17 each for the Saints. Gunner Reed led L-A with a double-double, 24 points and 12 rebounds.
• Will Tschetter, one of the top scorers in the state, was a handful again as Stewartville beat Lourdes 65-56. Tschetter scored 34 points to lead all scorers. The 6-feet-8 junior averages 35 points per game. Colin Meade had 18 points to pace Lourdes, which dropped to 2-2 in the HVL and 6-5 overall. Max Colby had nine points and Trevor Greguson and Peyton Dunham each had eight.
• Lincoln Meister dominated inside with 21 points and John Marshall beat Albert Lea 50-38. Meister, a 6-feet-8 senior, also grabbed nine rebounds. Jacob Daing had 14 points and six rebounds for the Rockets and hit a pair of 3-pointers.
• Four Caledonia players scored in double figures in a 78-69 win at Byron. Austin Klug and Noah King led Caledonia with 16 points apiece. Byron sophomore Ahjany Lee, a 6-foot-8 post player, had a big night, recording a triple-double: 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
• Connor Bailey scored 30 points and hit six 3-pointers in Pine Island’s 80-67 win over Cannon Falls. Carter O’Reilly had 16 points and Dylan Holzer 15. Luke Sjoquist paced the Bombers with 16 points. He also drained six 3-pointers.
• Schaeffer Academy kept up its stellar play with a 73-31 blasting of Mabel-Canton. Schaeffer moved to 6-0 in the Southeast, 12-1 overall. Nic Sanger had 16 points (three 3-pointers), Isaiah Lahr 15 and Luke Kottom 13.
• Goodhue bounced back from a six-point halftime deficit and beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56-42.
• Lyle/Pacelli had three players with big nights in a 81-75 victory against Randolph. Buay Koak scored 28 points, Zach Bollingberg added 24 and Jed Nelson scored 19.
• Austin had five players with at least seven points in its 72-51 win over Red Wing. Teyghan Hovland led the way with 14 points. He also grabbed six rebounds. Sophomore Deso Buck had 21 points and three rebounds for Red Wing, and connected on six 3-pointers.
• Nate Heise scored 34 points, including five 3-pointers to lead Lake City past Dover-Eyota 79-54. Reid Gastner (15) and Jake Wohlers (14) also scored in double figures for Lake City.
• Caiden Danielson scored 26 points and Mikkel Schutte added 22 has Houston got past Lanesboro 72-63. Sawyer Johnson drained six 3-pointers and had 22 points for Lanesboro.
• Ethan Slaathaug made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points as Hayfield beat Rushford-Peterson 66-46. Justin Ruberg led R-P with 14 points.
• Gabe Hagen had 22 points and Kaden Thomas added 19 as Blooming Prairie topped Southland 72-63. Reece Tapp led a balanced Southland attack with 15 points.
• Ethan Lane had 18 points, Colt Landers 16 and John Baldus 13 in Grand Meadow’s 90-63 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Grand Meadow is 9-3 overall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville notched easily its most impressive win of the year, beating powerful Winona Cotter 59-57. The win came despite the Bulldogs trailing 35-25 at halftime. Macy Holtz scored 24 points for P-E-M and Alyx Doughty had 13. P-E-M moved to 4-2 in the Three Rivers, 5-8 overall. Jordan Rubie and Megan Morgan each had 15 points for Cotter, which is 6-1, 12-3. Cotter has dropped three of its past four, though two of them to top-10 ranked teams Waseca and Lourdes.
• Mayo its super size and strength to overwhelm Century, winning 61-2. Six-feet-3 center Anna Miller had 19 points and powerful and quick forward Nancy Soro had 16 (14 in the first half). Mayo also used that length and strength to undo the Panthers with full-court pressure defense. Century turned the ball over 17 times in the first half alone.
• Megan Oswald scored 17 points and Bobbie Bruns added 15 as Blooming Prairie improved to 9-1 overall with a 55-30 win against Southland (8-3).
• Riley Queensland scored a game-high 35 points to lead Grand Meadow to a 78-27 victory against LeRoy-Ostrander.
• Goodhue stayed hot (13-1 overall) with a 56-36 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Anika Schaefer had 14 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Wildcats.
• Jaci Wincell grabbed eight rebounds and scored 15 points in Cannon Falls’ 56-46 win over Pine Island. Belle Freeberg chipped in 15 points and Makayla Bowen 12 points and seven rebounds. Alex Larson had 24 points for Pine Island and hit three 3-pointers.
• Ellie Buchholtz and Merredith Farlinger scored 15 points each for Kingsland in a narrow 54-50 victory at St. Charles. Emilee Buringa scored 14 points to lead the Saints.
• Fillmore Central's Kandace Sikkink was the lone player to reach double figures in the Falcons' 53-39 victory against Spring Grove. Sikkink scored a game-high 16 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
• Sam Eyre made 34 saves and Nick Dunlap scored the lone goal for Austin, but the Packers lost to Section 1A rival Minnesota River 7-1 at Riverside Arena in Austin.
GIRLS HOCKEY
• Eliza DiNatale scored 5:53 into the second period and that held up as the only goal in Red Wing's 1-0 victory against Rochester Century. Panthers goalie Abigail Conners was outstanding, making 39 saves in defeat. Hailey Ehlers had a 14-save shutout for the Wingers.
TUESDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Austin 72, Red Wing 51
John Marshall 50, Albert Lea 38
Hiawatha Valley League
Pine Island 80, Cannon Falls 67
Goodhue 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42
Stewartville 65, Lourdes 56
Three Rivers Conference
St. Charles 84, Lewiston-Altura 69
Southeast Conference
Schaeffer 73, Mabel-Canton 31
Grand Meadow 90, LeRoy-Ostrander 63
Houston 72, Lanesboro 63
Non-conference
Caledonia 78, Byron 69
Lake City 79, Dover-Eyota 54
Hayfield 66, Rushford-Peterson 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 61, Century 26
Hiawatha Valley League
Goodhue 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36
Cannon Falls 56, Pine Island 46
Three Rivers Conference
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Cotter 57
Southeast Conference
Grand Meadow 78, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
Non-conference
Kingsland 54, St. Charles 50
Fillmore Central 53, Spring Grove 39
Blooming Prairie 55, Southland 30
BOYS HOCKEY
Big Nine Conference
Winona 5, Rochester John Marshall 4, OT
Non-conference
Minnesota River 7, Austin 1
Dodge County 7, Rochester Lourdes 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Big Nine Conference
Red Wing 1, Rochester Century 0
Non-conference
Rochester Lourdes 5, Owatonna 3