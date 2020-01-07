Sports Best Performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

• St. Charles topped Three Rivers Conference rival Lewiston-Altura 84-69, behind 17 points and 9 rebounds from Drew Maloney. Kooper Vaughn and Chase Walters also scored 17 each for the Saints. Gunner Reed led L-A with a double-double, 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Will Tschetter, one of the top scorers in the state, was a handful again as Stewartville beat Lourdes 65-56. Tschetter scored 34 points to lead all scorers. The 6-feet-8 junior averages 35 points per game. Colin Meade had 18 points to pace Lourdes, which dropped to 2-2 in the HVL and 6-5 overall. Max Colby had nine points and Trevor Greguson and Peyton Dunham each had eight.

Lincoln Meister dominated inside with 21 points and John Marshall beat Albert Lea 50-38. Meister, a 6-feet-8 senior, also grabbed nine rebounds. Jacob Daing had 14 points and six rebounds for the Rockets and hit a pair of 3-pointers.

• Four Caledonia players scored in double figures in a 78-69 win at Byron. Austin Klug and Noah King led Caledonia with 16 points apiece. Byron sophomore Ahjany Lee, a 6-foot-8 post player, had a big night, recording a triple-double: 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.

• Connor Bailey scored 30 points and hit six 3-pointers in Pine Island’s 80-67 win over Cannon Falls. Carter O’Reilly had 16 points and Dylan Holzer 15. Luke Sjoquist paced the Bombers with 16 points. He also drained six 3-pointers.

• Schaeffer Academy kept up its stellar play with a 73-31 blasting of Mabel-Canton. Schaeffer moved to 6-0 in the Southeast, 12-1 overall. Nic Sanger had 16 points (three 3-pointers), Isaiah Lahr 15 and Luke Kottom 13.

• Goodhue bounced back from a six-point halftime deficit and beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56-42.

• Lyle/Pacelli had three players with big nights in a 81-75 victory against Randolph. Buay Koak scored 28 points, Zach Bollingberg added 24 and Jed Nelson scored 19.

• Austin had five players with at least seven points in its 72-51 win over Red Wing. Teyghan Hovland led the way with 14 points. He also grabbed six rebounds. Sophomore Deso Buck had 21 points and three rebounds for Red Wing, and connected on six 3-pointers.

Nate Heise scored 34 points, including five 3-pointers to lead Lake City past Dover-Eyota 79-54. Reid Gastner (15) and Jake Wohlers (14) also scored in double figures for Lake City.

Caiden Danielson scored 26 points and Mikkel Schutte added 22 has Houston got past Lanesboro 72-63. Sawyer Johnson drained six 3-pointers and had 22 points for Lanesboro.

Ethan Slaathaug made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points as Hayfield beat Rushford-Peterson 66-46. Justin Ruberg led R-P with 14 points.

Gabe Hagen had 22 points and Kaden Thomas added 19 as Blooming Prairie topped Southland 72-63. Reece Tapp led a balanced Southland attack with 15 points.

Ethan Lane had 18 points, Colt Landers 16 and John Baldus 13 in Grand Meadow’s 90-63 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Grand Meadow is 9-3 overall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville notched easily its most impressive win of the year, beating powerful Winona Cotter 59-57. The win came despite the Bulldogs trailing 35-25 at halftime. Macy Holtz scored 24 points for P-E-M and Alyx Doughty had 13. P-E-M moved to 4-2 in the Three Rivers, 5-8 overall. Jordan Rubie and Megan Morgan each had 15 points for Cotter, which is 6-1, 12-3. Cotter has dropped three of its past four, though two of them to top-10 ranked teams Waseca and Lourdes.

• Mayo its super size and strength to overwhelm Century, winning 61-2. Six-feet-3 center Anna Miller had 19 points and powerful and quick forward Nancy Soro had 16 (14 in the first half). Mayo also used that length and strength to undo the Panthers with full-court pressure defense. Century turned the ball over 17 times in the first half alone.

Megan Oswald scored 17 points and Bobbie Bruns added 15 as Blooming Prairie improved to 9-1 overall with a 55-30 win against Southland (8-3).

Riley Queensland scored a game-high 35 points to lead Grand Meadow to a 78-27 victory against LeRoy-Ostrander.

• Goodhue stayed hot (13-1 overall) with a 56-36 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Anika Schaefer had 14 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Wildcats.

Jaci Wincell grabbed eight rebounds and scored 15 points in Cannon Falls’ 56-46 win over Pine Island. Belle Freeberg chipped in 15 points and Makayla Bowen 12 points and seven rebounds. Alex Larson had 24 points for Pine Island and hit three 3-pointers.

Ellie Buchholtz and Merredith Farlinger scored 15 points each for Kingsland in a narrow 54-50 victory at St. Charles. Emilee Buringa scored 14 points to lead the Saints.

• Fillmore Central's Kandace Sikkink was the lone player to reach double figures in the Falcons' 53-39 victory against Spring Grove. Sikkink scored a game-high 16 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Sam Eyre made 34 saves and Nick Dunlap scored the lone goal for Austin, but the Packers lost to Section 1A rival Minnesota River 7-1 at Riverside Arena in Austin.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Eliza DiNatale scored 5:53 into the second period and that held up as the only goal in Red Wing's 1-0 victory against Rochester Century. Panthers goalie Abigail Conners was outstanding, making 39 saves in defeat. Hailey Ehlers had a 14-save shutout for the Wingers.

TUESDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Nine Conference

Austin 72, Red Wing 51

John Marshall 50, Albert Lea 38

Hiawatha Valley League

Pine Island 80, Cannon Falls 67

Goodhue 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42

Stewartville 65, Lourdes 56

Three Rivers Conference

St. Charles 84, Lewiston-Altura 69

Southeast Conference

Schaeffer 73, Mabel-Canton 31

Grand Meadow 90, LeRoy-Ostrander 63

Houston 72, Lanesboro 63

Non-conference

Caledonia 78, Byron 69

Lake City 79, Dover-Eyota 54

Hayfield 66, Rushford-Peterson 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Nine Conference

Mayo 61, Century 26

Hiawatha Valley League

Goodhue 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36

Cannon Falls 56, Pine Island 46

Three Rivers Conference

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Cotter 57

Southeast Conference

Grand Meadow 78, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

Non-conference

Kingsland 54, St. Charles 50

Fillmore Central 53, Spring Grove 39

Blooming Prairie 55, Southland 30

BOYS HOCKEY

Big Nine Conference

Winona 5, Rochester John Marshall 4, OT

Non-conference

Minnesota River 7, Austin 1

Dodge County 7, Rochester Lourdes 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Big Nine Conference

Red Wing 1, Rochester Century 0

Non-conference

Rochester Lourdes 5, Owatonna 3

