Alyssa Ustby will be spending her next four years at the University of North Carolina.
Hotly anticipating the Rochester Lourdes senior’s arrival is Courtney Banghart, the Tar Heels’ first-year head women’s basketball coach.
Banghart, a 2015 Naismith Coach of the Year while at Princeton, succinctly explains her excitement over the 6-feet-1 Ustby.
“Alyssa checks every box,” Banghart said. “Everything she touches turns to gold.”
That box-checking includes her humility. Ustby isn’t much for taking credit.
“I couldn’t have accomplished much without so many great people in my life,” Ustby said. “They’ve allowed me to excel and grow.”
Never has the Lourdes mutli-sports star excelled and grown more than this last year, making Ustby our choice as 2019 Post Bulletin Sports Person of the Year.
Besides helping guide her softball team to a state championship, her soccer team to its third straight state tournament and being named All-State in basketball, Ustby continually made things happen when she wasn’t working up a sweat. She maintained a 3.9 GPA student, organized a summer basketball camp for girls and gave all the proceeds to charity, and was the ultimate team leader in every sport she played.
“On the court, what stands out about Alyssa is just how unselfish she is,” Lourdes junior and basketball teammate Sydney Elliott said. “She is also kind on and off the court. She is always staying after practice, making sure everyone has a ride home. She makes sure we all know what we’re doing, that everyone is taken care of. There is just nothing but positives with her. She’s a great friend to have.”
She’s also likely Lourdes’ best female athlete ever and certainly among Rochester’s all-time best.
ALL-AROUND STAR
“I think Alyssa could have been a Division I (college) athlete in as many as five different sport,” Lourdes athletic director Steve Strickland said, noting the 6-1 Ustby’s rare blend of size, speed, power, agility and smarts.
Of course, Strickland has in mind basketball, softball and soccer when he says that, the latter two which she dominated despite being only seasonally devoted to. But he’s also thinking track and field and volleyball, two sports that Ustby never participated in but has all the physical attributes to have been a star.
Hard to envision a more tailor-made looking 400-meter runner than Ustby, or outside hitter in volleyball.
She’s also nice on a skateboard, going way back.
“Alyssa used to go in circles on a skateboard in our driveway, juggling three basketballs as she went,” said her father, Todd Ustby.
But fantasies and skateboards aside, here is what Ustby accomplished in the three sports she did participate in this year:
• The fast and powerful Ustby was her usual do-everything self on the basketball court, including bringing the ball up the court, leading fastbreaks and being a willing and often dazzling passer. Ustby averaged 25 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.4 steals and scored 40 or more points twice. All of that was enough to land her on the All-State team and help her team to a 20-8 season, the Eagles losing in the section semifinals to eventual state runner-up Caledonia. Ustby ultimately made hoops her sport of choice for college, this past September picking North Carolina as her future home. The Tar Heels beat out Minnesota and countless other Division I offers for her services
“Courtney (Banghart) has a fire inside of her for basketball,” Ustby said of the North Carolina coach, “and I want to accomplish things, too. It’s going to be a really good time being there.”
• When it came to team success, softball season was best for Ustby. The Eagles didn’t stop until they’d won the Class AA state championship, a first at Lourdes. They blasted Norwood-Young America 10-1 in the title game.
The 25-3 Eagles got much of it done behind Ustby, a standout shortstop, hitter (.366 average, .459 on-base percentage) and base stealer (22 thefts). Ustby was also one who knew just what to do after losing in the double-elimination Section 1AA title round to Winona Cotter, with a winner-take-all game about to happen 30 minutes later.
With many Eagles players in tears, thinking they were doomed and about to go down for the third straight year in the section finals, a teammate grabbed a stereo speaker and dialed up something with some groove. Then it was Ustby who helped lead a spirited “danceoff” to lighten the mood. “It turned out to be one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen,” Ustby said. “And then the next game we went out and just crushed it (beating Cotter 4-0 to advance to state).”
• Soccer season came with some rare built-in angst for Ustby. That’s because she was named a team captain, despite having spent most of her summer playing basketball. A bunch of the Lourdes soccer players, on the other hand, had zeroed in on soccer things.
Then Ustby, a forward, proceeded to have trouble putting the ball in the net the first few games. “I was thinking, ‘I am a captain and senior leader, and that I needed to get those goals and assists,’ ” Ustby said. “That was a scary moment for me.”
But Lourdes coach Sarah Groven defused those fears with an encouraging talk with Ustby. And Ustby defused them by at opportune times handing over some of her normal captains duties to non-captains, sharing in that experience. All of that worked. A loosened-up Ustby caught fire, scoring 14 goals, dishing out four assists and helping Lourdes to its third state soccer tournament in as many years. She was named All-State honorable mention at season’s end.