SOCCER

Position: Forward.

Stats, 2019 season: 14 goals, 4 assists.

Notables from 2019: All-Hiawatha Valley League, All-State honorable mention. Helped team to its third straight state tournament.

Coach Sarah Groven: "The biggest things about Alyssa is how much she cares about her teammates. That's how it's always been with her."

BASKETBALL

Position: Guard/forward.

Stats, 2018-19 season: Averaged 25 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.4 steals. Also scored 40 or more points twice.

Notables from season: All-Hiawatha Valley League, All-State, third-ranked girls basketball player in the state among seniors. On Saturday, went over 2,000 points scored for her career.

Coach Aaron Berg: "What Alyssa brings to our program is an attitude of improvement. She's never satisfied with just being good. She's working every day to get better."

SOFTBALL

Position: Shortstop.

Stats, 2019 season: Batted .366, .459 on-base percentage, 33 runs, 22 stolen bases.

Notables from 2019 season: All-Hiawatha Valley League, All-Section 1AA, standout on Lourdes state championship team.

Coach Becky Macken: "No one can cover as much ground as Alyssa can in such a short period of time; she's like having an extra defensive player on the field. She is the best athlete I've ever coached."