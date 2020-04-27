With a Value Creation Analysis position at Mayo Clinic that has Jessica Stellmaker traveling here, there and everywhere, the Rochester John Marshall volleyball coach felt a decision needed to be made.
On Feb. 3, the 44-year-old and mother of three made it. That’s when she stepped down as JM’s coach.
Stellmaker had spent the last eight years directing the Rockets, and with excellence. JM finished 130-95 with her as head coach, including 49-35 in the Big Nine Conference. It was especially strong the last two seasons, going 21-7 in 2019 and 20-11 in 2018 (9-2 in the Big Nine.)
Now, Stellmaker’s run is over, both literally and figuratively. At least she’ll be running less, with one fewer thing to occupy her.
“With my (Mayo Clinic) job, it was becoming harder and harder to put as much as I wanted to into our volleyball program,” said Stellmaker, who has traveled to Georgia, Texas and Arizona twice since January for her work. “I felt this was a good time to step down. I had to decide what I really wanted to focus on. My main thing has to be work, plus there is some more schooling that I want to pursue.”
Stellmaker leaves the Rockets feeling good, and about one thing in particular. It’s that JM has developed into a program to be reckoned with. Really, she said that’s true of all three of Rochester’s public-school programs. She considers them all stout.
“I feel like JM raised the bar for being able to compete in Section 1AA,” Stellmaker said. “It’s a tough section and all the Rochester schools are right on the brink of getting to the next level of the Lakevilles (North and South).”
Stellmaker, whose husband Todd Stellmaker is the head baseball coach at Rochester Century and that program’s American Legion coach, says it’s tough to walk away from JM volleyball.
She appreciated almost everything about the experience, especially the opportunity to interact with her players and her assistant coaches.
She said it’s been quite a group.
“I really enjoyed the whole community at JM,” Stellmaker said. “The (assistant) coaches have been great, though it’s tough to keep them because we don’t pay them much. And the (players) have been phenomenal. The girls built this program and believed in what we were doing. I’m going to miss them and seeing them grow and do phenomenal things in their lives.”
Stellmaker is certainly not done paying attention to volleyball, though. She has a seven-grade daughter, Laney, who figures to eventually play in the Rochester Mayo volleyball program.
Stellmaker now wants to sit back and watch her do her thing.
“I don’t want to coach her,” Stellmaker said. “But I really want to enjoy Laney in volleyball.”
Stellmaker says that JM has yet to name its next head volleyball coach.